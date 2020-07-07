NRL talking points: Problems mount for Broncos boss Anthony Seibold; Manly's Addin Fonua-Blake in hot water

Brisbane's Payne Haas looks dejected during the defeat to the Warriors

Jenna Brooks takes a look at the big issues in the NRL, including Brisbane Broncos' struggles and the fall-out from Manly Sea Eagles' controversial loss to Newcastle Knights...

Broncos slide continues

Brisbane have suffered six straight defeats after losing 26-16 to the New Zealand Warriors. They are 14th on the ladder and the pressure on coach Anthony Seibold is mounting.

Broncos CEO Paul White created some confusion on Monday after hinting Seibold does have performance clauses in his contract, despite both the coach and board member Darren Lockyer previously stating he did not.

"There's performance measures in every contract," White told Channel Nine. "To say that there are no performance measures in Anthony's contract is certainly not true. Our job at the moment is to support our coach.

"It's been a really tough six weeks, it's been an extraordinary set of circumstances leading into the season…But the one thing I know about Anthony, he's got great work ethic, he does listen, he'll listen to people and take advice.

"He'll reflect on the last few weeks and he'll have to make changes - and he will make changes."

Meanwhile, Queensland State of Origin coach Kevin Walters ruled himself out of a possible return to the Broncos - at least in 2020.

Reports emerged linking the Brisbane icon to Red Hill in a bid to help Seibold and the side find a way out of the mess they are in.

Walters was overlooked for the top job in 2018 when the board opted to go with Seibold as Wayne Bennett's replacement.

Manly robbed again

For the second time this season, NRL head of football Graham Annesley has admitted the referee got it wrong during a Manly game.

In the closing stages of their 14-12 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, the Sea Eagles were robbed of a crucial penalty which, if kicked, would have levelled the score and forced the game into golden point.

The incident went upstairs to Bunker official Jared Maxwell, and Annesley believes Maxwell made the wrong call and a penalty should have been given.

"I want to start by saying in my judgement - we did sit around and look at all different angles of this this morning - I believe this should have been a penalty to Manly," Annesley said.

"The video referee Jared Maxwell in the bunker, in his judgement felt that Bradman Best was committed to the tackle and didn't have sufficient time to pull out of it. That's why he cleared the push and the collision as not having any impact.

"I think he did have time to adjust to prevent the final push. In my view, I would have been much happier to see a penalty awarded."

Fonua-Blake apology

Manly forward Addin Fonua-Blake has been given a two-match ban for abusing referee Grant Atkins following Sunday's controversial loss to Newcastle. However, he faces an additional sanction by the NRL, after it was found he made a second derogatory and offensive comment about the referees after he was sent off.

"What happened on Sunday was divisive and against the fabric of what we stand for as a game," NRL acting CEO Andrew Abdo said.

"There is no place for comments like that in our game. Sport is about bringing people and communities together and we pride ourselves on being an inclusive game for everyone."

In a video released by the Sea Eagles, the prop, who has apologised twice to Atkins, insists his second comment was not directed at the referees.

"I wasn't aware that the refs were in the tunnels and they must have heard me say what I said in the sheds," Fonua-Blake said. "But I didn't say it directly to their face, it was just sort of me venting out loud in the sheds."

Abdo said he wanted to speak directly with Fonua-Blake and his club before determining further disciplinary action.