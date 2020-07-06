NRL: Round 8 team of the week

Maika Sivo led the way for Parramatta in their win over North Queensland

We pick our stand-out XIII from the players who starred over the weekend in Round 8 of the NRL...

1. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)

Gutherson was in superb form as the Eels blew away North Queensland Cowboys with a 42-4 win at Bankwest Stadium in Friday's headline attraction.

The 25-year-old set up three of Parramatta's tries, broke the line twice, assisted three other line breaks, and carried for 234 metres - not to mention kicked seven goals as well.

2. Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

0:26 Maika Sivo ran in four tries for Parramatta as they defeated North Queensland Maika Sivo ran in four tries for Parramatta as they defeated North Queensland

The Fijian star was at his unstoppable best with four tries which helped Parramatta to a convincing win over the Cowboys and kept them top of the NRL table.

Sivo's try-scoring haul came off the back of him carrying for 144 metres, plus 56 post-contact metres, and breaking the line four times.

3. Jarrod Croker (Canberra Raiders)

The centre grabbed a second-half try for the Raiders to help them on their way to a 22-16 victory over St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday.

Croker carried for 117 metres and broke the line once as well, along with kicking three of four conversion attempts.

4. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Crichton led the way with two tries for the Panthers as they defeated Wests Tigers 19-12 at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday.

The 19-year-old carried the ball for 86 metres and made one line-break as well.

5. Ken Maumalo (New Zealand Warriors)

The 25-year-old led the way for the Warriors as they got back to winning ways with a 26-16 victory over Brisbane Broncos on Saturday.

Along with crossing twice, Maumalo carried for 270 metres, along with 110 post-contact metres, and broke the line twice.

6. Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

Another star man for the Eels as they overwhelmed North Queensland, Brown was on hand to set up three of his side's seven tries in the match.

The 20-year-old New Zealander assisted a line break too and carried for 94 metres. His kicking helped keep the Cowboys at bay too, totalling 321 metres from his in-play kicks.

7. Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

The half-back was at the heart of the action for the Storm as they inflicted a 27-25 defeat on reigning champions Sydney Roosters in the opening match of the round.

Hughes scored two tries for Melbourne, made 100 metres with the ball in hand and broke the line once.

8. Braden Hamlin-Uele (Cronulla Sharks)

The Sharks made it three wins in a row as they overcame Gold Coast Titans 40-10 at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday, with Hamlin-Uele among their try-scorers.

The New Zealand international made 162 metres, 64 post-contact metres and broke the line once as well.

9. Wayde Egan (New Zealand Warriors)

The hooker was instrumental in the Warriors' victory over Brisbane, scoring one try and setting up another in the clash at Central Coast Stadium.

Egan also broke the line once and set up another line-break, along with making 37 tackles to contribute in defence.

10. Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

The prop was a huge presence for the Knights again as they won a nail-biting and controversial contest with Manly Sea Eagles 14-12.

Saifiti carried for 194 metres, including 64 post-contact metres, and contributed on the defensive side as well with 37 tackles.

11. Jaydn Su'a (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Su'a was among the try-scorers for the Rabbitohs as they overcame Canterbury Bulldogs 26-10 in Sunday's showdown at Bankwest Stadium.

That came on the back of him carrying for 140 metres, along with 61 post-contact metres, and making 27 tackles.

12. Karl Lawton (New Zealand Warriors)

Lawton was a surprise selection in the second row for the Warriors, but he proved effective there in the victory over the struggling Broncos.

The 24-year-old carried for 87 metres, along with making a team joint-highest 44 tackles on the defensive side.

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Another star man in the Souths back row as they shook off the previous week's defeat, Murray was on hand to set up one of his side's tries against the Bulldogs.

The loose forward also carried for 62 metres and was a big contributor in defence, making a team-highest 47 tackles in the match.