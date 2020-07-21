Sonny Bill Williams: New Zealand Warriors want Toronto Wolfpack star on short-term loan

Sonny Bill Williams joined the Wolfpack at the end of last year's Rugby Union World Cup in Japan

New Zealand Warriors have expressed an interest in signing Sonny Bill Williams on a short-term deal if the dual code international heads to the NRL after the Toronto Wolfpack withdrew from the rest of the Super League season.

The Toronto team withdrew on Monday from the August restart of Super League due to financial challenges from the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving marquee recruit Williams free to find a club in the NRL.

The reigning champion Sydney Roosters, who Williams helped to the title in 2013, are likely to be first in the queue having lost a couple of key players to injury since the league resumed at the end of May.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George, though, said his side would also be interested in bringing the 34-year-old former Kiwis forward to the Auckland-based club.

"We're in a position where obviously we're going to require players and if Sonny Bill Williams becomes available, of course, we're going to look at how it could happen," he told the NRL's official website.

Williams previously played for the Sydney Roosters in the NRL

"We'll reach out for sure to try and understand the situation, we're already looking for loan players so imagine if it came off?

"The stars would have to be aligned, and I don't know if and when Sonny could even get to Australia. But we'd be mad not to ask the question."

2:39 Super League chief executive Robert Elstone says he was surprised but prepared for Toronto Wolfpack's withdrawal from the competition Super League chief executive Robert Elstone says he was surprised but prepared for Toronto Wolfpack's withdrawal from the competition

The Warriors, the only NRL team based outside Australia, were forced to leave New Zealand in early May to undergo two weeks of isolation before the league resumed.

Four of their players will return home at the end of July to reunite with their families, leaving the squad with a manpower shortage compounded by a slew of injuries.

Williams, who won the rugby union World Cup twice with the All Blacks, would have to undergo two weeks of quarantine with his family if he returns to New Zealand, and again if he subsequently crosses the Tasman Sea to play for an NRL team.