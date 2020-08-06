LISTEN: Golden Point podcast with Brian Carney and Paul Sculthorpe

Brian Carney explains his thoughts around splitting rugby league matches into quarters

On this week's Golden Point podcast, Sky Sports rugby league expert Brian Carney joins Marc Bazeley to discuss all things Super League.

The return of the competition saw the introduction of some new rules, but Brian has been thinking about making his own changes to the sport. Could playing rugby league in four quarters of 20 minutes each be the future?

The former Great Britain and Ireland international also gives his views on the rumours around Gareth Widdop moving back to the NRL and Featherstone Rovers' hopes of joining Super League in place of Toronto Wolfpack.

There is also insight from Carney about what it was like broadcasting from behind-closed-doors Headingley last Sunday.

Plus, Super League Superstars returns as Fraser Dainton chats to St Helens icon Paul Sculthorpe.