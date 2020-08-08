Super League: Toronto Wolfpack in buy-out talks with four bidders

Toronto Wolfpack pulled out of the 2020 Super League season due to financial problems

Toronto Wolfpack are in talks with four bidders over a sale of the club which could see them apply to rejoin Super League in 2021.

The Canadian club withdrew from the 2020 competition during the coronavirus stoppage after hitting major financial difficulties.

A decision was made for Super League to continue with 11 teams, with Toronto's results being expunged from the league table, but the situation for 2021 is yet to be determined.

Championship side Featherstone are seeking formal talks aimed at securing a place in Super League for 2021, taking the spot which was held by the Wolfpack this season.

However, Wolfpack chairman Bob Hunter, head coach Brian McDermott and UK general manager Martin Vickers have held talks with parties interested in purchasing the club.

"Despite a hugely challenging period for the club and its employees, we are genuinely impressed by the quality of interest," said Hunter.

"All four interested parties have demonstrated ambitious plans to build upon the progress the Wolfpack have made to date.

"We would like to offer assurance that our team are working around the clock to secure a deal that will meet that deadline, and most importantly secure the futures of our players and staff.

"We are confident that both the Super League board and the Rugby Football League will consider our reapplication for 2021 in a fair manner."