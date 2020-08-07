Halliwell Jones Stadium to host round of Super League fixtures

The Halliwell Jones Stadium will host a round of Super League fixtures at the end of August

Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium has been named as host for the five Super League matches on the weekend of August 29 and 30.

Leeds' Emerald Headingley, which plays host for Round 8 of the season this weekend, and Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens had already been announced as central venues for matches this month.

St Helens' ground will be home to Round 9 of the season on August 15 and 16, with the two sixth-round Challenge Cup ties taking place at John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield on August 22.

🏟️ We're coming home!



The Halliwell Jones Stadium will host five Betfred Super League fixtures on the weekend of August 29-30 behind closed doors.



We face Wakefield on Saturday the 29th, 6.30pm.



Full story 👉 https://t.co/yXfBooIgNu pic.twitter.com/bdaieht05y — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) August 7, 2020

The home of Warrington Wolves will see two matches played on Saturday, August 29 - including the Wolves taking on Wakefield Trinity - and a triple-header on Sunday, August 30.

All five matches will again be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with Super League being played behind closed doors until further notice.

Venue details for September's matches are set to be confirmed in due course as well.

Super League Round 10 fixtures

Saturday, August 29: 4.15pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils; 6.30pm - Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity.

Sunday, August 30: 1pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC; 3.15pm - Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons; 6.30pm - Hull Kingston Rovers vs St Helens.