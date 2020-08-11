NRL talking points: Brisbane Broncos turmoil, Paul McGregor's future and Boyd Cordner injury blow

Tevita Pangai Jnr could have played his last match in a Broncos shirt

Jenna Brooks has all the latest news from the NRL, including more turmoil at Brisbane Broncos and an injury blow for Sydney Roosters ahead of the clash with Melbourne Storm...

Broncos turmoil

Has Tevita Pangai Jnr played his last game for Brisbane Broncos?

The Brisbane board will consider the forward's future for breaching COVID-19 protocols, visiting a barbershop. It is believed he will be served with an official breach notice, despite the club releasing a statement, saying no decision had been made.

"The club is still finalising its investigation into Tevita Pangai Jnr's breach of Project Apollo protocols," the statement read. "The final determination of any sanction has not been made at this time."

Meanwhile, Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has been under enormous pressure, with his side having won three of their 13 games in 2020.

The 45-year-old has taken some time off to deal with family issues, and on top of that, there are damaging rumours circulating on social media involving Seibold, resulting in the Broncos coach engaging lawyers, who confirmed police involvement.

"Due to allegations which have circulated online and in other forums, Mr Seibold has engaged Dave Garratt of Howden Saggers Lawyers to act on his behalf," the firm said.

Anthony Seibold has taken time off from coaching the Broncos

"At the appropriate time, this matter will be reported to the Queensland Police Service and other appropriate authorities for their consideration.

"Given the nature of these matters both personal and legal, no further comment will be made until such time as it has been considered by the Queensland Police Sevice and other appropriate authorities."

McGregor's future

Another coach who has spent the best part of 2020 under pressure is Paul McGregor.

Reports suggest the St George Illawarra Dragons boss could take charge for the final time this Friday when his team face Parramatta Eels, with the board discussing his position at next Tuesday's board meeting.

"We wouldn't be doing the right thing if we didn't raise it," St George Illawarra CEO Ryan Webb told The Daily Telegraph. "It would be negligent of us to ignore it.

"Paul knows we will be discussing it at board level now that we're out of contention for the finals. It's not like we're doing anything behind his back. It's now time to have a discussion about it as a group."

If reports are correct and McGregor's contract is terminated, it is expected assistant coach Dean Young would take charge for the rest of the year.

Breach notice

Ivan Cleary will defend himself to the NRL after he was fined $20,000 - equivalent to £10,900 - for questioning the integrity of the referees after Penrith Panthers' 28-12 win over Canberra Raiders.

Ivan Cleary could be in hot water for his post-match comments about the officials

"I will be submitting a formal response to the NRL breach notice I was issued earlier today," Cleary said in a statement issued by the club.

"While that process runs its course, I wish to clarify it was never my intention to question the integrity of the referees. I will not be commenting further on this matter until it is finalised."

Despite the 16-point win, the Panthers coach insinuated the referee had tried to even up the game.

"It felt like they [Canberra] were being managed back into the game," Cleary said post-match. "That's all I can say; some really strange calls."

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys labelled Cleary's comments 'deplorable' and acting NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo echoed V'landys, insisting talk like that would not be tolerated.

"I am disappointed that a person in a leadership position within our game has made comments that question the integrity of our officials," Abdo said.

"Our leaders should be professional and set the standard for our game. Comments like this will not be tolerated. The foundation of our competition is its integrity and Ivan's comments undermined that."

Blockbuster blow

The reigning premiers will be without Boyd Cordner for a third week in a row due to concussion-related issues, with Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson opting to rest his skipper for their game against Melbourne Storm.

Boyd Cordner is still suffering concussion-related issues

Cordner, who was heavily concussed during their Round 9 clash with Melbourne, suffered another head knock during their captain's run prior to their match with the Warriors. He will be replaced by Sitili Tupouniua.

While Josh Morris returns from a calf injury, his brother Brett, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Angus Crichton all miss out for the blockbuster encounter.

Melbourne are also missing some big names. Cameron Smith, who has a shoulder injury, and Cameron Munster, who re-injured his knee in Saturday's 41-10 win over the Bulldogs.