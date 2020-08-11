Super League and NRL team of the week

Regan Grace was in scintillating form for St Helens against Leeds

We pick our combined XIII of the stand-out performers in the most recent matches on these shores in Super League and over in Australia...

1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Ponga helped the Knights return to winning ways in style with two tries in their 44-4 win at home to Wests Tigers in Saturday's NRL clash.

The 22-year-old was on hand to provide two assists as well, along with carrying for 186 metres, breaking the line three times, assisting two other line breaks and kicking six goals.

2. Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons)

0:18 Watch as Tom Davies scores his second try for Catalans against Castleford Watch as Tom Davies scores his second try for Catalans against Castleford

The former Wigan Warriors winger's second appearance for Super League's French side proved one to remember as he ran in two tries during Saturday's 40-14 win over Castleford Tigers.

Davies also carried for 146 metres for an average gain of nine metres with the ball in hand, made four tackle busts and one clean break.

3. Zak Hardaker (Wigan Warriors)

Hardaker's move to centre to accommodate Bevan French at full-back has worked well so far and he produced another strong display as Wigan edged out Wakefield Trinity 23-22 on Sunday.

The 28-year-old scored one try, set two up, plus made 124 metres with an average gain of 10 metres per carry, made nine tackle busts and two clean breaks.

4. Israel Folau (Catalans Dragons)

0:24 Watch as Israel Folau goes over for a try against Castleford Watch as Israel Folau goes over for a try against Castleford

The Australian seems to enjoy playing against Castleford, having made a big impression on his Catalans debut against them in Perpignan back in February.

It was a similar story at the weekend as he played a big role in them coming back from 14 points down, scoring a try, assisting three others, making 154 metres with an average gain of 11 metres, busting out of six tackles and making two clean breaks.

5. Regan Grace (St Helens)

1:27 Regan Grace was lightning fast for St Helens as he picks up this incredible hat-tick against Leeds. Regan Grace was lightning fast for St Helens as he picks up this incredible hat-tick against Leeds.

The Wales international was still waiting to get off the mark in terms of tries this year heading into the clash with Leeds Rhinos, but came to the fore in style as St Helens triumphed 48-0 on Sunday.

Grace grabbed a hat-trick of tries and covered an incredible 252 metres with the ball in hand with an average gain of 14 metres, plus bust nine tackles and made three clean breaks.

6. Tui Lolohea (Salford Red Devils)

The Tonga international was the star of the show for the Red Devils, scoring two tries in their 54-18 rout of Hull FC on their return to Super League action.

Lolohea assisted three tries as well, along with carrying for 58 metres, making six tackle busts and kicking seven goals.

7. Chris Atkin (Salford Red Devils)

Recalled to the side with Kevin Brown injured, Atkin made the most of his opportunity alongside Lolohea in the halves as Salford downed Hull FC on Sunday.

The former England Knights international scored a try, provided two assists, carried for 121 metres from six carries, made one clean break and one tackle bust.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

0:21 Alex Walmsley powered over to score St Helens' second try against Leeds in the Super League. Alex Walmsley powered over to score St Helens' second try against Leeds in the Super League.

The prop was at his rampaging best again, bulldozing his way through the Leeds defence to carry for 205 metres with an average gain of 10 metres.

Walmsley capped that display with a try and an assist, along with making six tackle busts and one clean break.

9. Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

The hooker was at the forefront for Warrington again as they marked their return to Super League action with a 40-10 win over Hull Kingston Rovers.

Clark set up one try and covered 111 metres with the ball in hand, making two clean breaks and two tackle busts. He just gets the nod ahead of Wigan's Sam Powell, who made 55 tackles against Wakefield.

10. Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

0:11 Tom Burgess scored the match-clinching try to help South Sydney to a win over Brisbane Tom Burgess scored the match-clinching try to help South Sydney to a win over Brisbane

Another powerful display in the front row from the Englishman helped Souths to a 28-10 win at home to Brisbane Broncos in Friday's NRL clash.

Burgess scored a try, covered 144 metres with the ball in hand and 51 post-contact metres, along with breaking the line once.

11. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

The Wigan back row stalwart again showed his importance to the team, making big inroads with the ball in hand by carrying for 196 metres with an average gain of 10 metres.

Farrell made two tackle busts as well and came up with some important interventions in defence, making 39 tackles.

12. Kenny Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)

Two tries from the New Zealand international helped set Melbourne on course for a 41-10 win over Canterbury Bulldogs on Saturday.

Bromwich also broke the line twice and made 27 tackles to help the Storm make it seven wins in a row.

13. Luke Yates (Salford Red Devils)

The loose forward made some important contributions on both sides of the ball for Salford in their victory over Hull FC.

Yates was among the try-scorers for the Red Devils, along with carrying for 100 metres with an average gain of seven metres, making three tackle busts and coming up with 33 tackles in defence.