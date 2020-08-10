Gareth O'Brien: Castleford Tigers sign Toronto Wolfpack full-back on loan

Gareth O'Brien has linked up with Castleford

Gareth O'Brien has joined Castleford Tigers on loan from Toronto for the rest of the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old full-back was allowed to find a new club for the remainder of the campaign following the Wolfpack's withdrawal from Super League.

Castleford were seeking cover at full-back after Jordan Rankin returned to Australia in May, with Greg Eden switching from the wing to full-back for last Saturday's defeat to Catalans.

O'Brien played twice for Castleford during a previous loan spell in 2013 and is looking forward to working with Tigers head coach Daryl Powell.

4:46 Castleford suffered a 40-14 defeat to Catalans Dragons on Saturday Castleford suffered a 40-14 defeat to Catalans Dragons on Saturday

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity, with Toronto pulling out of the league it gives me a chance to get back playing rugby and enjoying what I do," said O'Brien. "I'm excited to get started.

"I hope to bring a big work ethic, I've got a good set of running legs in me and looking to slot in nicely into the team.

"I can't wait to work with Daryl, I had a quick chat with him this morning and he has been very welcoming and I'm excited to work with him over the course of the next few months."

Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers Live on

Powell said he has been an admirer of O'Brien for some time.

"Gareth is a high-quality player who will fit in very neatly into the way that we attack, and he'll really strengthen us I think for the remainder of this season," he said.

"He's a player that we have looked at before and given what has happened with Toronto and our position with Jordan Rankin going home, I thought it was important to get an experienced full-back on board and strengthen us in that position."

O'Brien could make his debut on Sunday when Castleford play Hull FC, live on Sky Sports Arena.