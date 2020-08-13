LISTEN: Salford Red Devils' Ian Blease on the Golden Point podcast

Salford rugby and operations director Ian Blease joins the Golden Point this week

On this week's episode, Salford Red Devils rugby and operations director Ian Blease joins the panel as special guest.

Blease gives Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Terry O'Connor an update on the situation at Salford following the positive coronavirus tests at last week's opponents Hull FC.

He also explains the challenges the Red Devils have faced during the pandemic and what the knock-on effects for next year could be.

The former forward gives his views on the Toronto Wolfpack situation and outlines his proposal for rugby league in this country to introduce a player draft similar to the NFL.

Ex-Salford skipper Blease also reveals what it was like to captain a young Terry O'Connor, plus find out why the pair once had a fight on the training ground...