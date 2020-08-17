Team of the week: The stars from the latest Super League and NRL matches

Liam Farrell played a starring role for Wigan as they defeated Leeds

We trawl the statistics and pick our combined XIII from the best players in the latest matches in Super League and the NRL...

1. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

0:30 Watch as Bevan French extended Wigan's lead just before half-time Watch as Bevan French extended Wigan's lead just before half-time

Despite suffering with a back spasm and a cut in his knee which required eight stitches, French was in great form to help Wigan overcome Leeds Rhinos 28-10 on Sunday.

The Australian scored two tries, plus made two clean breaks and eight tackle busts while carrying for 90 metres in the match.

2. Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons)

Davies has now scored five tries in three appearances for the Dragons after running in a hat-trick during Saturday's 58-0 win over Wakefield Trinity.

The winger covered 198 metres with the ball in hand as well, making four clean breaks and three tackle busts.

3. Samisoni Langi (Catalans Dragons)

Named at centre due to the previous week's man of the match Israel Folau attending the birth of his child, Langi was in fine form to help the Catalans to an impressive win against Wakefield.

Along with running in two tries, the Tonga international provided an assist, made 152 metres with the ball in hand, two clean breaks and five tackle busts.

4. Justin Olam (Melbourne Storm)

0:25 Watch as Josh Addo-Carr's speed helped set up a try for Justin Olam against the Roosters Watch as Josh Addo-Carr's speed helped set up a try for Justin Olam against the Roosters

Olam grabbed two tries as Melbourne triumphed 24-6 in the clash with the back-to-back NRL champions Sydney Roosters which opened the latest round of matches in Australia.

The Papua New Guinea international also carried for 127 metres, along with 39 post-contact metres, and broke the line once.

5. Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Two tries from the Fijian winger helped St George stun Parramatta Eels with a 14-12 victory and give departing head coach Paul McGregor a winning send-off.

Along with his try haul, Ravalawa covered 91 metres with the ball in hand, broke the line once and assisted another line break.

6. Theo Fages (St Helens)

It was a hard-fought 10-0 win for St Helens over Castleford Tigers, and it was Fages who put the seal on the win for them in the closing stages with the only try of match.

The Frenchman also make five tackle busts, carried for 60 metres and came up with 34 tackles in an important defensive contribution.

7. Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves)

0:20 Watch as Gareth Widdop scores early in the second half against Huddersfield Watch as Gareth Widdop scores early in the second half against Huddersfield

Blake Austin grabbed the headlines for kicking the winning drop goal in Warrington's 19-18 victory over Huddersfield Giants, but half-back partner Widdop made a valuable contribution too.

Along with scoring a try, the England and Great Britain international provided an assist, carried for 82 metres, and made seven tackle busts and one clean break.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Walmsley has been at the forefront for Saints since the Super League season resumed and help get them on the front foot again in the win over Castleford.

The prop carried for 165 metres, making five tackle busts and one clean break, and came up with 22 tackles in defence as well.

9. Api Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

The hooker has been one of the star men for Penrith so far this season and his try helped them make it a club-record nine wins in a row as they defeated New Zealand Warriors 18-12.

Koroisau also broke the line once and made an important defensive contribution with 44 tackles.

10. Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves)

A strong performance in the front row from Cooper helped Warrington edge out Huddersfield by one point.

The prop carried for 114 metres for an average gain of nine metres per carry, made one tackle bust and came up with 33 tackles on the defensive side.

11. Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons)

Another player who managed a hat-trick for the Catalans in their eye-catching display against Trinity, Whitley was a constant threat throughout the game.

The back row provided an assist, carried for 116 metres, plus made five tackle busts and three clean breaks.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

1:16 Liam Farrell reflects on his man-of-the-match performance for Wigan against Leeds Liam Farrell reflects on his man-of-the-match performance for Wigan against Leeds

Captain in place of the absent Sean O'Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai, Farrell led from the front to help Wigan to victory against Leeds.

The back row grabbed two tries in the match, carried for 147 metres with one clean break and three tackle busts, and made 46 tackles in defence.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

It was an attritional battle between St Helens and Castleford at Totally Wicked Stadium, with Knowles putting in a massive defensive shift to help his side nil the Tigers.

The back row made 57 tackles in the match to help keep their opponents at bay, including 15 at marker to shut them down around the play-the-ball.