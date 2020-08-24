Team of the week: The stand-out players from the Challenge Cup and NRL

David Mead's hat-trick helped Catalans into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals

We look at the stats and pick our combined XIII of the stand-out players from the weekend's Challenge Cup and NRL matches...

1. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

The full-back played a starring role as Souths stormed to a 56-16 win at home to Manly Sea Eagles in Saturday's NRL encounter.

Mitchell scored two of Souths' nine tries and assisted three others, along with breaking the line once, assisting four other line breaks and kicking one goal.

2. Josh Mansour (Penrith Panthers)

Two tries from Mansour helped the NRL table-toppers make it 10 wins in a row as they defeated Cronulla Sharks 38-12.

The Panthers winger covered 177 metres with the ball in hand as well, along with breaking the line three times.

3. David Mead (Catalans Dragons)

The Papua New Guinea international made a big impact to help Catalans through to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 36-24 win over Wakefield Trinity on Saturday.

Mead ran in three tries for the French side, along with making four tackle busts and carrying for 76 metres in the behind-closed doors match at John Smith's Stadium.

4. Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Graham was another player who proved near-on unstoppable for the Rabbitohs in their demolition of the Sea Eagles.

The centre ran in two tries and made 145 metres with the ball in hand and 38 post-contact metres, including breaking the line twice.

5. Brett Morris (Sydney Roosters)

You can usually count on the Morris twins to come to the fore when the Roosters are in action and they both did by scoring two tries apiece in the 38-16 win over Wests Tigers.

But it is Brett who gets a place in our team on the wing rather than centre Josh, with the 34-year-old covering 192 metres and 69 post-contact metres, and also breaking the line three times.

6. Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)

Two tries from Wighton helped set Canberra on course for a 36-16 win away to Gold Coast Titans on Saturday.

The stand-off broke the line once while making 79 metres with the ball in hand, along with assisting a line break as well.

7. Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons)

Drinkwater played an influential role in the Cup win over Wakefield, setting up five of the Dragons' tries with some superb kicking.

His attacking kicking helped exert plenty of pressure on Trinity as well.

8. David Klemmer (Newcastle Knights)

It was a battling performance from the Knights which saw them eventually overcome North Queensland Cowboys 12-0 and Klemmer gave them plenty of go-forward.

The Australia international prop carried for 260 metres and 94 post-contact metres, along with making 28 tackles in defence.

9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Cook was at the heart of many of the good things Souths did against Manly, helping to unlock their defence on several occasions.

The hooker provided two assists for tries and assisted two line breaks as well, along with covering 79 metres with the ball in his hands.

10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)

The Tonga international was a powerful presence in the front row for the Roosters, making 142 metres and 57 post-contact metres.

Taukeiaho provided a try assist and assisted two line breaks as well, along with coming up with 37 tackles in defence.

11. Jack Murchie (New Zealand Warriors)

Murchie starred off the interchange bench for the Warriors as they defeated Canterbury Bulldogs 20-14 in Sunday's NRL match.

The 23-year-old scored two tries for the visitors, along with setting up another and assisting a line-break.

12. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

The Eels second row provided a strong presence in the pack on both sides of the ball to help his side to a 14-0 win over a depleted Melbourne Storm side.

Matterson assisted one try and one line break, broke the line once while carrying for a total of 127 metres and made 45 tackles to help keep the Storm scoreless for the first time since 2014.

13. Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

The loose forward put in a huge defensive effort for Catalans to help them into the last eight of the Challenge Cup, making 42 tackles against Wakefield.

Garcia capped a strong performance with a try as well, along with carrying for 71 metres and making two tackle busts.