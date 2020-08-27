Coronavirus: Women's rugby league competitions in 2020 cancelled

Leeds Rhinos claimed a Super League and Challenge Cup double last season

The 2020 Women's Super League and Challenge Cup competitions have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Super League season was suspended in March without a game being played and the RFL has confirmed no competitive fixtures will be played this year.

Instead, the governing body plans to hold training sessions for the England Senior Women and England Knights squads across September and October at bases in Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Clubs will also have the opportunity to play friendly fixtures in October, with a large number already indicating their plans to do so.

Marc Lovering, the RFL's participation and development director, said: "The cancellation of the competitions is a huge sadness for the players, coaches, volunteers and all of us committed to the continued growth of women's rugby league, after such high hopes for a best-ever season.

"We have taken time to explore every possible option for the competitions. We have been in close dialogue with clubs and foundations throughout the interruption caused by the Covid-19 situation.

"The complex work needed with Government and other partners to build return to play strategies in contact sports has meant that full contact rugby league, with rule adaptions, is only likely to return in October - and then only in the form of local friendlies with limited travel.

"We are therefore timed out of delivering these prestigious competitions safely and with integrity.

"Together our focus is on group training activities at clubs leading to the October friendlies and, for the players in the Performance Squads, dedicated England training sessions and a programme of support for players and coaches ahead of the start of next season and the World Cup year.

"We will continue to support clubs with training and player recruitment resources. We also remain very grateful to our sponsors at a national and club level for the support they have continued to show women's rugby league in this challenging and unprecedented time.

"We hope the whole sport shows its support for the women's friendly fixtures in October, and for the England Performance Squads as they step up their training at this crucial time."