Super League: Jordan Johnstone aims to become the master at Hull FC

Jordan Johnstone is aiming to make his mark at Hull FC

Jordan Johnstone's rugby league apprenticeship has seen him travel far and wide, but now the hooker wants to become the master at Hull FC.

The 23-year-old was originally spotted by Widnes Vikings playing for the former Cumbria Storm academy team, although it was on loan at hometown club Whitehaven in 2015 where he made his professional debut while still a teenager.

A further four seasons in the Vikings' first team, including a short loan spell in the capital with London Broncos, led to Johnstone being signed by Hull for the 2020 Super League season on a three-year deal and he is ready to put everything he learnt into practice.

"Especially playing at Whitehaven early on, I was only a kid then and I think I was only 17 when I made my debut," Johnstone said. "The environment at part-time is so much different to full-time.

"I moved onto Widnes and I was a bit of an understudy. I learnt a lot and was behind a lot of good players at the time; (Aaron) Heremaia was there and Lloyd White, who is a Welsh international.

"I like to think I've served my apprenticeship under those type of players. Now, it's just about kicking on and getting better and better."

Johnstone has had to play an understudy role to Danny Houghton at the KCOM Stadium for a large part of his first season in Hull, but was handed an opportunity to start in the Black and Whites' clash with Huddersfield Giants last Sunday.

It was an opportunity he seized with both hands, impressing with his performance in the 31-12 win and setting up two of his side's tries, along with earning praise from interim head coach Andy Last.

"He's a very enthusiastic, energetic nine," Last said. "He's still got some areas he needs to improve on and work on, but I thought what he brought to the game on Sunday was abundantly obvious.

"He gave us that energy and spark which helped us get on the front foot and start the game in the way we did."

Johnstone himself admits the learning never stops and the chance to study what has made Houghton one of the finest hookers of his generation was part of the reason he decided to join Hull.

Last's own experiences of playing in the No. 9 role have proven beneficial too, with the biggest lesson the former Kells junior has taken from both being to keep things simple in games.

"The whole pre-season was a massive learn curve for me and a good process for myself," Johnstone said. "I said before I came here, one of the big things was to come and learn off Danny.

"He's one of the best in the business and has been for a long time. They're always there for advice and tipping me up before the game on what to do.

"I go to them to ask what they think about things regarding the game and they'll give me their honest advice. It's nice to be on the same wavelength as people."

Jordan Johnstone may start against Warrington on Friday

Such was the strength of Johnstone's performance against the Giants that he could well find himself starting again when Hull take on Warrington Wolves in Friday's Super League match, with Houghton on the bench again.

It goes without saying that would be the perfect scenario for Johnstone as he aims to cement his place in the side.

"I want to try to string a few good, consistent performances together and nail down that spot," Johnstone said.

"Me and Danny can really complement each other well and there's definitely a place for two of us in the 17. But I feel a lot more comfortably starting the game than I do coming off the bench."