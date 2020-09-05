LISTEN: Brian Carney and Huddersfield Giants' Adam Walne on the Golden Point podcast

Sky Sports rugby league presenter Brian Carney joins the Golden Point podcast this week

After a busy week in Super League, Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Brian Carney sit down to discuss all the big talking points on the latest Golden Point podcast.

There is a look back on an action-packed Round 11 of the Super League season, including a closer examination of what was behind Hull Kingston Rovers' impressive display against Wigan Warriors.

Simon Woolford's future at Huddersfield, Chris McQueen's signing and whether Super League clubs should be looking to bring in Championship or League One players on loan for the rest of the season are among other topics discussed.

Brian also turns his attention to the state of international rugby league following Morgan Knowles' decision to switch allegiance from Wales to England.

Plus, we hear from Huddersfield Giants prop Adam Walne on why he has decided to leave full-time rugby at the end of the season and what the future holds for him.