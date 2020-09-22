Team of the week: The stars from the latest Super League, NRL and Challenge Cup matches

Dan Sarginson played a starring role as stand-in full-back for Salford

We look at the statistics and pick our XIII of the stand-out performers from the latest Super League, NRL and Challenge Cup matches...

1. Dan Sarginson (Salford Red Devils)

1:35 Dan Sarginson's try sent Salford into the Challenge Cup semi-finals Dan Sarginson's try sent Salford into the Challenge Cup semi-finals

The centre played a starring role as stand-in full-back for the Red Devils, grabbing the winning try in golden point extra time as they defeated Catalans Dragons 22-18 in Friday's Challenge Cup quarter-final.

That went with Sarginson's try he scored earlier in the match, having also covered 231 metres with the ball in hand, made eight tackle busts and assisted two breaks.

2. Semi Valemei (Canberra Raiders)

The Fijian winger grabbed two tries for Canberra as they kept their top four hopes alive with a with a 26-14 victory over New Zealand Warriors in Sunday's NRL clash.

Valemi carried for 165 metres as well, along with making one line break.

3. Kris Welham (Salford Red Devils)

Welham proved a real handful in the three-quarters for Salford as they booked their place in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup.

The 33-year-old provided one try assists, carried for 122 metres with the ball in hand, plus made two initial breaks and 11 tackle busts.

4. Young Tonumaipea (Gold Coast Titans)

The in-demand three-quarter showed why he is attracting interest from around the NRL with his starring role in Gold Coast's 42-24 win over Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday.

Tonumaipea scored two tries, assisted one and covered 130 metres making four line breaks and assisting another to help Justin Holbrook's side to victory.

5. Josh Charnley (Warrington Wolves)

Two tries from Charnley helped Warrington see off St Helens in a thrilling repeat of last year's final which saw the Wolves triumph 20-18 on Saturday.

Along with his double, the 29-year-old carried for 141 metres, made two initial breaks and three tackle busts to help his side set up a Challenge Cup semi-final with Salford.

6. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

Another star turn from the influential stand-off helped the reigning champions see off Cronulla Sharks 34-18 in Saturday's NRL game.

Keary scored two tries for the Roosters, covering 44 metres with the ball in hand and making 17 tackles too.

7. Aiden Sezer (Huddersfield Giants)

1:24 Aiden Sezer starred as Huddersfield recorded their first win since the Super League season restarted against Wakefield. Aiden Sezer starred as Huddersfield recorded their first win since the Super League season restarted against Wakefield.

The Australian scrum-half was back to his best as Huddersfield Giants recorded their first win since Super League's restart with a 29-6 victory in Thursday's re-arranged game against Wakefield Trinity.

Along with scoring a spectacular solo try, Sezer was on hand to assist three of his side's other scores and covered 87 metres, made one initial break and two tackle busts. He also kicked four out of five conversion attempts.

8. Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves)

Warrington's co-captain put in a typically strong display in the front row on his return to the team as they defeat St Helens in the Cup quarter-finals.

Hill carried for 137 metres, made one tackle bust and came up with 30 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

9. Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)

0:27 Kruise Leeming goes over for his second try and Leeds' sixth against Hull KR. Kruise Leeming goes over for his second try and Leeds' sixth against Hull KR.

The hooker led the way with two tries for the Rhinos as they vanquished Hull Kingston Rovers 48-18 in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

Leeming also provided an assist, made five tackle busts and one initial break, and came up with 32 tackles in defence as well.

10. Suaia Matagi (Huddersfield Giants)

The prop was among the try-scorers as Huddersfield got back to winning ways and got acting head coach Luke Robinson off to a winning start.

As well as crossing, Matagi made some big inroads for the Giants against Wakefield by carrying for 149 metres, plus making one tackle bust and one initial break.

11. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Again the driving force for Wigan in the second row, Farrell scored two tries as the Warriors downed Hull FC 36-4 in Saturday's Cup quarter-final.

Along with his double, the forward carried for 115 metres, made three tackle busts and one initial break, and effected 34 tackles.

12. Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

0:18 Watch Rhyse Martin's first try of the season for Leeds Watch Rhyse Martin's first try of the season for Leeds

The Papua New Guinea international was among the try-scorers as Leeds eased into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Martin kicked eight out of eight conversion attempts too, along with covering 101 metres with the ball in hand, making eight tackle busts and two initial breaks.

13. Joe Shorrocks (Wigan Warriors)

The 20-year-old back rower put in a strong display off the interchange bench against Hull FC on the day Sean O'Loughlin returned to the Wigan side in the No. 13 shirt.

Shorrocks carried the ball for 96 metres, made one tackle bust and was on hand to make 33 tackles on the defensive side.