Super League: Six more live matches on Sky Sports in Rounds 18 and 19

The Hull derby is one of the highlights of Super League's Round 19 fixtures

Six matches from Rounds 18 and 19 of the Super League season will be shown live on Sky Sports following confirmation of the latest fixtures.

There will also be a long-awaited return to their Mobile Rocket Stadium home for Wakefield Trinity - albeit behind closed doors - in two upcoming non-televised matches, which will be available to season-ticket holders on the Our League app during those two rounds.

Trinity kick off round 18 with the visit of Hull Kingston Rovers on the afternoon of Sunday, October 25, with Warrington Wolves travelling to France to face Catalans Dragons the following day.

Monday, October 25 sees a live double-header on Sky Sports as well, with Salford Red Devils facing St Helens in a rematch of last year's Grand Final followed by a Yorkshire derby between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford.

The action moves to the Totally Wicked Stadium for another live double-header three days later as Leeds tackle Wakefield and cross-city rivals Hull KR and Hull FC face off once more.

Super League stays in St Helens the following day as well with two more live matches, with Warrington facing Salford and another derby clash between Saints and Wigan Warriors.

Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers also face each other at the John Smith's Stadium on the same night, while Wakefield host Leeds on November 1 in a re-arranged Round 11 fixture.

Wakefield will have two home matches to look forward to, albeit behind closed doors

Super League Round 18 and 19 fixtures

Sunday, October 25: 2pm - Wakefield Trinity vs Hull Kingston Rovers (Mobile Rocket Stadium).

Monday, October 26: 5.15pm - Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves, (Stade Gilbert Brutus); 5.30pm - Salford Red Devils vs St Helens; 7.45pm - Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (both Emerald Headingley).

Thursday, October 29: 5.30pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity; 7.45pm - Hull Kingston Rovers vs Hull FC (both Totally Wicked Stadium).

Friday, October 30: 5.30pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers (John Smith's Stadium), Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils (Totally Wicked Stadium); 7.45pm - St Helens vs Wigan Warriors (Totally Wicked Stadium).

Round 11 re-arranged fixture

Sunday, November 1: 2pm - Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos (Mobile Rocket Stadium).