Team of the week: Super League, Challenge Cup final and NRL star players

Tommy Makinson scored a hat-trick in St Helens' win over Wakefield

We take a look at the statistics and pick our XIII of the stand-out performers from the latest Super League, Challenge Cup and NRL matches...

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

The full-back was again at the forefront as Melbourne beat Canberra Raiders 30-10 to reach the NRL Grand Final.

Papenhuyzen scored a try, set up another and covered 133 metres with the ball in hand with an average gain of 12 metres per carry.

2. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

The winger ran in a hat-trick of tries despite having a broken hand

The winger ran in a hat-trick of tries despite having a broken hand as Saints overcame Wakefield Trinity 48-6 in Thursday evening's Super League match.

Makinson's try-scoring efforts came on the back of him making 186 metres, three initial breaks and nine tackle busts.

3. Kane Linnett (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The centre was on hand to set up two tries as Rovers notched up a 24-22 victory over Challenge Cup finalists Salford Red Devils in their midweek Super League match.

Linnett made some big inroads too, carrying for 138 metres with an average gain of just under 10 metres, and made three initial breaks and six tackle busts.

4. Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

A try and two assists from King helped Warrington Wolves overcome Leeds Rhinos 32-6 in the match-up of two Super League play-off hopefuls.

The centre made 110 metres with an average gain of just under eight metres per carry as well, along with two initial breaks and two tackle busts.

5. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

Two tries from the in-form winger helped set the Rhinos on course for a narrow 17-16 victory over Salford in the Challenge Cup final.

Handley covered 176 metres with an average gain of seven metres at Wembley too, making two initial breaks and one tackle bust as well.

6. Jake Connor (Hull FC)

Connor got on the scoresheet with a try in Hull's 48-6 win over Castleford Tigers in Super League on Sunday, along with assisting a break and making one tackle bust.

It followed up a strong showing from the stand-off in the midweek 18-16 win over Huddersfield Giants, where he proved to be a running threat by carrying for 82 metres.

7. Luke Gale (Leeds Rhinos)

The scrum-half stepped up once again in a crunch situation for Leeds, slotting over the match-winning drop goal late on to secure victory in Saturday's Challenge Cup final.

Gale was a running threat in the clash with Salford at Wembley too, carrying for 81 metres, while some smart kicking in the first half allowed his side to build pressure.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

The prop crossed for his ninth try of the season in St Helens' victory over Wakefield and further underlined his status as Super League's top metre-maker.

Walmsley covered 162 metres with the ball in hand, along with making nine tackle busts.

9. James Roby (St Helens)

The hooker crossed the try-line twice for Saints as they saw off Wakefield in the Thursday night match.

Roby provided an assist too, along with making one initial break and busting three tackles, as well as making 37 tackles in defence.

10. Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)

Bromwich opened the scoring for the Storm to set them on their way to beating Canberra and reaching the Grand Final for the first time since 2017.

The prop carried for 98 metres with an average gain of nearly 10 metres per carry and broke the line once as well.

11. Manu Ma'u (Hull FC)

Another of the try-scorers in the win over Castleford, the 'Tongan Terminator' came up with an assist as well.

Along with that, Ma'u carried for 75 metres and made nine tackle busts, along with making 24 tackles in defence.

12. Andre Savelio (Hull FC)

Along with second row partner Ma'u, Savelio crossed the whitewash against Castleford to help the Black and Whites to a convincing win.

The New Zealander made 145 metres with the ball in hand too, busting five tackles and making two initial breaks along with 33 tackles.

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

The loose forward made the crucial break which led to the match-winning try for Penrith Panthers as they booked their NRL Grand Final place with a 20-16 win over South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Yeo also carried for 119 metres and made two line breaks, along with coming up with 38 tackles in defence.