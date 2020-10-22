LISTEN: NRL and NRLW Grand Finals preview with Courtney Hill on the Golden Point Podcast

Reigning Woman of Steel Courtney Hill is this week's guest on the Golden Point Podcast

It's Grand Final time in both the NRL and NRLW competition this weekend and we take a look ahead to both on the latest episode of the Golden Point Podcast.

Reigning Woman of Steel Courtney Hill joins Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league reporter and NRL expert Jenna Brooks to look ahead to the season finale of Australia's men's and women's competitions.

The panel assess whether Penrith Panthers can continue their 17-game unbeaten run against Melbourne Storm and what Cameron Smith's future could hold after Sunday's Grand Final.

There is a look at the NRLW match-up between Brisbane Broncos, aiming to make it three titles in a row, and Sydney Roosters along with an overview of how the women's competition is making progress.

Plus, some State of Origin chat, what Leeds Rhinos half-back Hill has been up to this year following the cancellation of the Women's Super League and what it is like coaching a professional athlete who you also happen to be married to.