NRL talking points: Countdown to the Grand Final and this year's Dally M awards

Penrith made it a record 17 wins in a row to reach the NRL Grand Final

Jenna Brooks is back with a look at all of the big issues as the countdown begins to the men's and women's NRL Grand Finals...

Time for the big Dance

On Sunday Melbourne Storm will play Penrith Panthers in the NRL's showpiece event, after the Storm beat Canberra Raiders 30-10 in their preliminary final.

Melborune took control from the kick-off and never looked back and Cameron Smith was instrumental in the win. He made a 67th-minute tackle on Nick Cotric just one metre from the try-line.

It was a tackle Fox League commentator Andrew Voss called: "Just about the greatest play of Cameron Smith's career.

"He's at marker when Canberra started this rush…he's chasing at full pelt, he's the last man to stop the try.

"With his side in front by 24 the great one produces that. I salute him, I think we all do. That was an incredible piece of play."

The 37-year old will make his eighth appearance in a decider, in what will be his 430th NRL game.

The Storm meet the high-flying Penrith Panthers, after Ivan Cleary's side won a record-equaling 17-straight games to advance to the showpiece event with a 20-16 win over South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It's the longest winning streak of the NRL era and the second longest in the history of the competition.

Nathan Cleary continued his spectacular form this year, kicking four goals and setting up two tries from kicks in a game where the Rabbitohs never gave up.

"We started really well, apart from conceding the first try, but we did a lot of things right and looked dangerous," Penrith head coach Cleary said. "We had a lot of running in the legs.

Ivan Cleary has guided minor premier Penrith to a long-awaited Grand Final return

"We turned over too much possession throughout the night to keep them in the game. We could have scored another three tries in the first half."

While Melbourne are through to their fourth Grand Final in five years, it will be Penrith's first in 17 years.

In the NRLW, Brisbane Broncos finished as minor premiers and will meet the Sydney Roosters on Sunday in the Grand Final.

The Broncos go into the showpiece event full of confidence, after beating their opponents 24-16 in their final game of the regular season.

Ali Brigginshaw has been outstanding this year and once again proved the difference. The star playmaker scored a try and had a try assist to help the Broncos to the all-important victory.

Wighton winner

Jack Wighton has been named the best and fairest player in the NRL this season.

The five-eighth is the first Canberra player to win the Dally M Medal since Laurie Daley took it home in 1995.

Wighton finished with a total of 26 points after 20 regular rounds, beating Parramatta Eels captain Clint Gutherson by one point and Penrith's half-back Nathan Cleary, who was favourite, polled 24 points. Melbourne veteran Smith was fourth.

Jack Wighton was named winner of this year's Dally M Medal

"Congratulations to Jack on creating history, winning the Dally M medal in such a tough and uncompromising season," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said. "His feats will forever be etched into rugby league folklore."

The night, however, did not exactly go to plan, with The Daily Telegraph accidentally revealing the winner of the top accolade well before the awards ceremony began.

New Zealand Warriors full-back Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was awarded captain of the year, with his club winning the Provan-Summons Medal for their sacrifices in relocating to Australia in order to keep the competition alive.

The NRL rookie of the year went to Tigers hooker Harry Grant and coach of the year was given to Penrith boss Cleary, as his team will look for an incredible 18th straight win over Melbourne in Sunday's Grand Final.

Brisbane's Brigginshaw won the Dally M Female Player of the Year.

Smith's future still undecided

Will Sunday be the last time we see Cameron Smith play?

Despite plenty of speculation all season, the player himself insists he still hasn't decided what the future will hold.

But on Friday at Suncorp Stadium, after beating Canberra and winning through to the Grand Final, Smith was given a sending off, of sorts.

Cameron Smith was chaired off the field following Melbourne's win over Canberra

After completing a lap of honour, Smith's teammates chaired him from the pitch as he waved to fans.

In the post-match news conference, Smith was asked about the moment and he said it was all down to his coach Craig Bellamy.

"I think this bloke [Bellamy] has got some explaining to do," Smith said with a smile. "I got some photos over with the fans and then the big fella pulled me up and said we weren't going anywhere."

When the coach was asked, Bellamy also remained tight lipped and gave little away.

Craig Bellamy insists he has no idea what Cameron Smith's plans are beyond the end of the season

"I just thought it would be a great idea in case it is [his last game at Suncorp]," Bellamy explained. "But who knows if it is, he ain't telling no-one.

"I just thought it would be a nice photo if he does decide in January to pull the pin or whenever.

"Again, I thought it was the right game to do it, if it is the last game at Suncorp. He's had a lot of wonderful memories here."

When asked if he will play on in 2021, Smith said: "I can't tell you, I don't know.

"All I'm worried about this year is trying to play well and just enjoy watching these young fellas grow as footballers and men."