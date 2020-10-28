Super League: Castleford Tigers versus Huddersfield Giants off after positive coronavirus tests

Castleford returned 12 positive coronavirus tests

Friday's Super League game between Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants has been called off after more positive coronavirus tests.

The Tigers reported 12 positives had been returned from the latest round of testing on Tuesday, leading to the non-televised game at the John Smith's Stadium being cancelled.

Consultations are now taking place involving Leeds Rhinos, who Castleford lost 28-24 to on Monday evening and are due to face Wakefield Trinity in one of Thursday's live Super League matches on Sky Sports.

Breaking - Friday’s game between @Giantsrl and @CTRLFC has been cancelled after the Tigers report 12 positive covid-19 tests .... waiting to see if there is a knock-on effect for @leedsrhinos @SkySportsRL — Jenna Brooks (@JennaBrooks) October 28, 2020

"The RFL and Super League will today liaise with Public Health England, Castleford Tigers and the Tigers' last opponents, Leeds Rhinos, before the Multiple Case Group meets to consider the data and decide next steps," a statement from the RFL read.

"Super League and the RFL are actively exploring all options and will make a further announcement as soon as practicable.

"The results of this week's testing across all clubs will be provided as soon as complete information is available."