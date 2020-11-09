Team of the week: The stand-out players from Super League and State of Origin

Jackson Hastings helped Wigan clinch the 2020 League Leaders' Shield

We go through the statistics and pick our stand-out XIII from the final matches of Super League's regular season and Queensland's win over New South Wales in State of Origin I...

1. AJ Brimson (Queensland)

AJ Brimson puts the first points on the board for Queensland in the State of Origin match against New South Wales

The Gold Coast Titans full-back made a flying start to his State of Origin career, capping an impressive performance with a try as Queensland saw off New South Wales 18-14 in the series opener.

Brimson was a constant running threat for his side as well, making 140 metres and averaging 8.2 metres per carry.

2. Krisnan Inu (Salford Red Devils)

The New Zealander enjoyed a fine week for Salford, playing starring roles in both their wins over Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity to end the Super League regular season.

Inu ran in a hat-trick of tries against the Dragons then followed that up with a single score against Trinity. He also covered a total of 285 metres and made 19 tackle busts combined across both games, not to mention kicking 10 of 11 conversion attempts.

3. Kurt Capewell (Queensland)

Kurt Capewell of the Maroons is tackled during game one of the 2020 State of Origin series

Called into action on the day of the game when Brenko Lee failed a late fitness test, Penrith Panthers second row Capewell slotted in perfectly at centre.

He provided a try assist on his Queensland debut and made some big inroads for the team, covering 127 metres with the ball in hand.

4. Innes Senior (Wakefield Trinity)

Senior was on the losing team as Wakefield went down 28-20 to Salford in Super League last Friday, but still showed plenty of glimpses of his undoubted talent.

The on-loan Huddersfield Giants centre carried for 170 metres with an average gain of 9.4 metres, provided an assist, plus made five tackle busts and one initial break.

5. Josh Addo-Carr (New South Wales)

Josh Addo-Carr goes over to extend the lead for the New South Wales Blues in the State of Origin match against the Queensland Maroons

The winger played a starring role for the Blues in the opening State of Origin game, although he could not help prevent them slipping to a defeat against Queensland.

Addo-Carr scored two tries for New South Wales, along with carrying for 98 metres and an average gain of 7.5 metres per carry.

6. Tui Lolohea (Salford Red Devils)

The Tonga international was another player who was hugely influential in both wins which saw the Red Devils end the 2020 season on a high.

Lolohea scored two tries against Catalans and another against Wakefield, came up with an assist against the French side as well and carried for a combined total of 160 metres in both games.

7. Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors)

Jackson Hastings restored Wigan's lead against Huddersfield in the Super League

The reigning Man of Steel was named man of the match as Wigan clinched the League Leaders' Shield for the first time in eight years with a 19-6 win over Huddersfield Giants.

Hastings scored a try, kicked a drop goal and carried for 100 metres on the back of making four tackle busts.

8. Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity)

Two tries from Tanginoa could not prevent Wakefield from going down by eight points to Salford in their final Super League match of the year.

The Australian carried for 130 metres with an average gain of 7.6 metres per carry, along with making 22 tackles in defence.

9. Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan took the lead against Huddersfield thanks to Sam Powell's opening try

Powell put in a huge shift in defence for the Warriors, coming up with 59 tackles in the Super League win over Huddersfield last Friday.

He played an important role on the attack side as well, scoring a try and making three tackle busts.

10. Luke Yates (Salford Red Devils)

Yates put in two big shifts in the front row against Catalans and Wakefield, carrying for a combined total of 181 metres in both games.

He averaged over nine metres per carry in the two matches as well, along with four tackle busts and completing 61 of 63 tackle attempts.

11. Jai Arrow (Queensland)

The Gold Coast forward, who will join South Sydney Rabbitohs for 2021, played a big role off the interchange bench for the Maroons.

Arrow carried for 118 metres with an average gain of just over nine metres per carry, along with making 26 tackles for his side as they took the lead in the Origin series.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

The second row was again a key player in Wigan's win over Huddersfield, putting in a big defensive effort with 45 tackles on Friday.

Farrell carried for 143 metres with an average gain of just under eight metres per carry as well, along with making one tackle bust.

13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Queensland)

Fresh from helping Melbourne Storm win this year's NRL Grand Final, the Samoa international was at the forefront for Queensland in the opening State of Origin game.

Fa'asuamaleaui covered 112 metres with an average gain of seven metres and made 26 tackles on the defensive side as well.