Team of the week: The standout players from the Super League play-offs and State of Origin

Joe Cator celebrates his try for Hull FC in the win over Warrington

We look at the statistics and pick our standout XIII of players from the recent Super League play-off and State of Origin matches...

1. Tamika Upton (Queensland Women)

It was a week where Sam Tomkins, Jake Connor and James Tedesco all impressed at full-back, but Upton gets the nod for her starring role in the women's State of Origin match.

The Brisbane Broncos player scored two tries as Queensland ended New South Wales' winning run with a 24-18 victory, as well as covering 214 metres with an average gain of 19.5 metres per carry.

2. Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons)

0:24 Tom Davies finished to open the scoring for Catalans against Leeds Tom Davies finished to open the scoring for Catalans against Leeds

Davies took his try tally for the 2020 Super League season to 13 by finishing off a scintillating counterattack which set Catalans on the road to a 26-14 victory against Leeds Rhinos.

The winger covered 154 metres on the back of six tackle busts and one initial break as well, along with getting away six quick play-the-balls.

3. Israel Folau (Catalans Dragons)

0:17 Israel Folau scored an incredible try for Catalans after taking a high Sam Tomkins kick Israel Folau scored an incredible try for Catalans after taking a high Sam Tomkins kick

The Australian centre showed great athleticism and strength to score one of the Dragons' tries as they advanced to the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs.

As well as crossing the try-line, Folau covered 72 metres with the ball in hand and proved difficult for the Leeds defence to stop with five tackle busts.

4. Josh Griffin (Hull FC)

The centre was a massive running threat for Hull as they stunned Warrington Wolves with a 27-14 win in the Super League play-offs, carrying for 212 metres with an average gain of 11.2 metres per carry.

Griffin was on hand to provide a try assist as well, along with making one initial break and four tackle busts, plus getting six quick play-the-balls away.

5. Josh Addo-Carr (New South Wales)

For the second State of Origin match in a row, 'The Fox' was in fine form to run in two tries and this time was on the winning team as the Blues levelled the series with a 34-10 win over Queensland.

Addo-Carr's double came on the back on him making 67 metres with an average gain of 7.5 metres per carry.

6. Cody Walker (New South Wales)

The South Sydney Rabbitohs stand-off vindicated Blues head coach Brad Fittler's decision to start him instead of Luke Keary as New South Wales set up an Origin series decider in Brisbane.

Walker was among the try-scorers for the hosts at ANZ Stadium and was on hand to set up another for his side.

7. Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

Named man of the match for his performance in Hull's victory over Warrington, Sneyd was an assured presence in the halves as he pulled the strings for his side.

Some smart in-play kicking, especially in attacking positions, caused the Wolves plenty of problems, while he also kicked five from five attempts at goal and landed a drop goal at the end of the first half.

8. Chelsea Lenarduzzi (Queensland Women)

Another member of Brisbane's all-conquering NRL Women's side, the prop made some significant inroads with the ball in hand as Queensland won the women's Origin clash.

Lenarduzzi covered 104 metres with the ball in hand to help get her side on the front foot.

9. Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons)

Always at the heart of things for Catalans, McIlorum put in a big defensive shift for his side in their play-off win over Leeds with 48 tackles.

The hooker came up with an interception as well, while in attack he made one tackle bust and his 74 completed passes underlines how involved he was.

10. Julian Bousquet (Catalans Dragons)

The French prop led from the front as Catalans booked their place in the Super League semi-finals with victory over Leeds last Friday.

Bousquet carried for 106 metres with an average gain of 8.2 metres, along with making one tackle busts, getting away five quick play-the-balls and making 23 tackles with a 92 per cent success rate.

11. Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons)

Another player for the French club who put in a huge defensive effort, Whitley made a team-highest 55 tackles in their play-off victory against the Rhinos.

Added to that was the fact the second row had a 96 per cent tackle success rate as well.

12. Manu Ma'u (Hull FC)

The 'Tongan Terminator' put in some strong carries with the ball in hand, making 118 metres with an average gain of just under eight metres per carry.

Ma'u made two tackle busts and kept play going with two offloads as well, along with coming up with 22 tackles on the defensive side.

13. Joe Cator (Hull FC)

1:20 Watch Cator's try against Wigan Watch Cator's try against Wigan

The loose forward capped an impressive performance with a try to help Hull through to a meeting with Wigan Warriors in the play-off semi-finals.

Cator made two tackle busts and one initial break as well, while putting in a massive defensive shift and making 57 tackles with a 100 per cent success rate.