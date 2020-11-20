Bevan French: Wigan full-back wins 2020 Rugby League Writers' and Broadcasters' player of the year award
RLWBA chairman Trevor Hunt: "It's been the darkest of times but Bevan French has typified the spirit of rugby league"; Watch St Helens and Catalans Dragons battle it out for a place in next week's Super League Grand Final live on Sky Sports Main Event and Mix from 7.30pm on Friday
Last Updated: 20/11/20 11:37am
Wigan's free-scoring full-back Bevan French is the Rugby League Writers' and Broadcasters' Association player of the year for 2020.
The 24-year-old Australian has enjoyed a memorable first full season in Super League and scored his 13th try from his new position of full-back as Wigan gained a 29-2 win over Hull on Thursday night to help them reach next week's Grand Final.
French, who recently signed a new contract with the Warriors for 2021, was the overwhelming winner of the Raymond Fletcher Memorial Trophy, which was won in 2019 by his current Wigan team-mate Jackson Hastings.
St Helens vs Catalans Dragons
November 20, 2020, 7:00pm
Live on
French, who recently signed a new contract with the Warriors for 2021, was the overwhelming winner of the Raymond Fletcher Memorial Trophy, which was won in 2019 by his current Wigan team-mate Jackson Hastings.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
St Helens pair Alex Walmsley and Lachlan Coote were the nearest rivals to French, who is short-listed for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award which will be announced on Monday.
RLWBA chairman Trevor Hunt said: "It's been the darkest of times but Bevan French has typified the spirit of rugby league with some outstanding performances to lift the gloom and spark Wigan to the League Leaders' Shield and Grand Final, claiming over 70 per cent of the votes to become the RLWBA player of the year."