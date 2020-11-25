LISTEN: Paul Sculthorpe on the Golden Point Super League Grand Final preview

Paul Sculthorpe joins the Golden Point panel to look ahead to the Grand Final

It's nearly time for the Super League Grand Final and three-time winner Paul Sculthorpe joins the panel this week to look ahead to Friday's clash.

St Helens great Sculthorpe joins former Wigan Warriors winger and Sky Sports rugby league expert Brian Carney on the panel along with host Marc Bazeley as the old rivals prepare to go head to head at the KCOM Stadium.

The former Great Britain international recalls his memories of the 2000 Grand Final meeting between the clubs, explains what the Saints-Wigan derby means and gives his thoughts on the key battles for this year's title decider.

There are reflections on the careers of retiring pair Sean O'Loughlin and James Graham, along with a look at Paul McShane being named Man of Steel for 2020.

Plus, Sculthorpe and Carney give their thoughts on whether it will be Saints or Wigan lifting the trophy on Friday evening.