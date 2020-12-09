Super League 2021: Leigh Centurions on the march again

Leigh are aiming to return to Super League in 2021

Ahead of the November 30 deadline for submissions for bids to fill the vacant 12th spot in Super League next year, a quartet from Leigh Centurions set about hand-delivering their submission to both the competition's and the RFL's headquarters.

Centurions owner Derek Beaumont, head coach John Duffy, player Mark Ioane and community trust programme director Hannah Forbes dropped off the 430-page bound booklet which will now be assessed by a panel along with the five other applicants ahead of next week's announcement.

Among the pages of the document are statistics on season ticket sales and attendances, examples of the club's work in the community developing rugby league, and detailed breakdowns of their digital and social media footprint.

Whether that will be enough to get the nod from the seven-person independent panel chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine remains to be seen, but Beaumont used a rugby league analogy to describe his optimism over Leigh's prospects.

"When the document was delivered it almost felt like the operational board and non-playing staff and partners have played the play-offs in the boardroom rather than on the field," Beaumont said.

"I am confident we have made the 'Million Pound Game'. It feels like I am placing a grubber kick to the corner, it's the last play of the game, I close my eyes, I can't bear to watch.

"Does he get there and ground the ball to win? We will all be waiting to find out."

Leigh are one of three applicants, along with Bradford Bulls and London Broncos, to have prior experience of Super League - albeit not with the same longevity of the other two or the success of four-time champions Bradford.

The Centurions' first season in Super League in 2005 saw them relegated with just two wins to their name, while the 2017 campaign in the competition ended in relegation too after losing to Catalans Dragons in the Million Pound Game - although that year did include them beating the previous year's Grand Finalists Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves at Leigh Sports Village, as well as St Helens.

Prior to the summer era, Leigh had league and Challenge Cup successes to their name, including all-time great Alex Murphy leading them to glory at Wembley in 1971 followed by steering the Leythers to the league title 11 years later.

The present-day Centurions team have been building strongly for the 2021 campaign, and among their recruits for next year are experienced trio Ryan Brierley - back at the club from Hull Kingston Rovers - Nathaniel Peteru and Ben Flower.

Ex-Toronto Wolfpack foursome Joe Mellor, Matty Russell, Adam Sidlow and Blake Wallace could soon find themselves back in Super League sooner than expected if Leigh are chosen to fill that spot too and another signing, former Wigan back and Centurions loanee Craig Mullen, believes they can compete at that level if promoted from the Championship.

"I think it is one of the strongest squads currently in the Championship but if you put it into Super League then I think we will be stood in good stead," Mullen told Love Rugby League.

"We had our opening day where we were introduced to players and staff the other night and outlined what they were trying to do there.

"They gave us a bit of an insight into the Super League bid and it looks like they've left no stone unturned."

Beaumont, who was on the Leigh board for their first Super League season 15 years ago and has invested heavily in the club since becoming involved again in 2013, has long stated his ambition for the Centurions to be an established presence in the top-flight.

Whether they get the opportunity to do that in 2021 or have to win promotion from the Championship on the field though, he is confident the process Leigh have been through to put together a detailed case for inclusion in Super League has stood them in good stead.

"Irrespective of the outcome Leigh Centurions will undoubtedly be a stronger club in 2021, as a result of this far-reaching exercise," Beaumont said.

"This has taught me so much about the outstanding commitment, passion and ability of the various departments, who all pulled together as a great team."