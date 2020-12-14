Featherstone Rovers disappointed after missing out on Super League place

5:35 Davide Longo reacts to the news that Featherstone lost out to Leigh Centurions Davide Longo reacts to the news that Featherstone lost out to Leigh Centurions

Featherstone Rovers CEO Davide Longo says the decision to overlook his club for a place in Super League in favour of Leigh leaves a "slight bitter taste in the mouth".

Featherstone were one of six clubs hoping to fill the 12th slot left vacant following the rejection of Toronto's bid to re-join the competition last month.

However, it was Leigh Centurions who got the nod for the 2021 Super League season, leaving Longo ruing what might have been.

Longo said: "We are bitterly disappointed. We put a very strong application together and we felt that on the field and off the field we are in a really good position - to not only get into Super League but to compete as well.

"For the fans who have stood by the club for many a year now, again, it leaves a slight bitter taste in the mouths that we have had the doors slammed shut again.

📝| Rovers are disappointed that the club has not been selected to be the twelfth @SuperLeague team in 2021.



🤝| Congratulations, @LeighCenturions!#UTR — Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) December 14, 2020

"But we are looking forward to 2021 - we can focus on the Championship. It is a fantastic competition, no doubt about it, and there are five or six teams that can get promoted next season. We need to stay focussed - we know what we have to do now."

Featherstone were just 80 minutes away from winning promotion last year, going down 24-6 to Toronto Wolfpack in the Million Pound Game and Longo says the loss made them want to compete even more at the highest level.

"We came so close in 2019 - we literally tasted Super League and the defeat to Toronto kind of left us wanting a little bit more," he added.

"We strengthened the team and we started the season undefeated - we played six games, and were unbeaten. We know where our squad is now.

"I cannot wait to see the team being put together and start competing on the field."