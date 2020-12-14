Featherstone Rovers disappointed after missing out on Super League place
Featherstone's 25-year wait for a place in rugby league's top flight continues after they were unsuccessful in their bid to replace Toronto Wolfpack for the 2021 Super League season; Leigh Centurions were given the nod instead
Last Updated: 14/12/20 5:05pm
Featherstone Rovers CEO Davide Longo says the decision to overlook his club for a place in Super League in favour of Leigh leaves a "slight bitter taste in the mouth".
Featherstone were one of six clubs hoping to fill the 12th slot left vacant following the rejection of Toronto's bid to re-join the competition last month.
However, it was Leigh Centurions who got the nod for the 2021 Super League season, leaving Longo ruing what might have been.
Longo said: "We are bitterly disappointed. We put a very strong application together and we felt that on the field and off the field we are in a really good position - to not only get into Super League but to compete as well.
"For the fans who have stood by the club for many a year now, again, it leaves a slight bitter taste in the mouths that we have had the doors slammed shut again.
📝| Rovers are disappointed that the club has not been selected to be the twelfth @SuperLeague team in 2021.— Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) December 14, 2020
🤝| Congratulations, @LeighCenturions!#UTR
"But we are looking forward to 2021 - we can focus on the Championship. It is a fantastic competition, no doubt about it, and there are five or six teams that can get promoted next season. We need to stay focussed - we know what we have to do now."
Featherstone were just 80 minutes away from winning promotion last year, going down 24-6 to Toronto Wolfpack in the Million Pound Game and Longo says the loss made them want to compete even more at the highest level.
"We came so close in 2019 - we literally tasted Super League and the defeat to Toronto kind of left us wanting a little bit more," he added.
"We strengthened the team and we started the season undefeated - we played six games, and were unbeaten. We know where our squad is now.
"I cannot wait to see the team being put together and start competing on the field."