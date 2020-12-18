Super League: The NRL recruits moving to these shores for the 2021 season

Greg Inglis headlines the players heading to Super League from the NRL for 2021

We take a look at the players making the switch from Down Under to Super League clubs for 2021 and what they could bring to the competition next year…

Jack Cogger (Huddersfield Giants)

0:42 Canterbury Bulldogs half-back Jack Cogger sells a dummy to two players before running through to score a try against Gold Coast Titans. Canterbury Bulldogs half-back Jack Cogger sells a dummy to two players before running through to score a try against Gold Coast Titans.

Signed from: Canterbury Bulldogs.

Position: Half-back.

The son of former Western Suburbs and Leigh player Trevor Cogger, the 23-year-old is a former Australia Schoolboys captain and has represented New South Wales at age-group level. He will bring competition for Giants halves Lee Gaskell and Aidan Sezer, along with being able to play at hooker if required.

Josh Reynolds (Hull FC)

1:03 Josh Reynolds will bring a running threat to Hull FC in 2021 Josh Reynolds will bring a running threat to Hull FC in 2021

Signed from: Wests Tigers.

Position: Stand-off.

Major honours: 1x State of Origin.

The 31-year-old is still highly regarded at Canterbury Bulldogs, where he began his career, and moves to Hull after three seasons at Wests. New head coach Brett Hodgson has already stated he expects Reynolds, a State of Origin winner with New South Wales in 2014, to provide a running threat in the halves alongside Marc Sneyd.

Albert Vete (Hull Kingston Rovers)

1:14 Albert Vete on joining Hull KR for the 2021 season Albert Vete on joining Hull KR for the 2021 season

Signed from: Melbourne Storm

Position: Prop.

Major honours: 2 Tonga caps.

Vete missed out on the Storm's 2020 NRL Grand Final triumph but arrives at Rovers arguably approaching the peak of his career and Tony Smith is delighted to have the 27-year-old's presence in a pack which has been boosted by several other imports during the off-season.

Ryan Hall (Hull Kingston Rovers)

0:35 Watch some of Ryan Hall's best moments in a Leeds shirt Watch some of Ryan Hall's best moments in a Leeds shirt

Signed from: Sydney Roosters.

Position: Winger.

Major honours: 6x Super League Grand Final, 2x Challenge Cup, 1x World Club Challenge, 38 England caps, 2 Great Britain caps.

The man once known as 'World's Best Winger' is back in Super League after two injury-hit seasons with the Roosters which restricted him to just 11 appearances. If he can rediscover the try-scoring form he showed for both Leeds Rhinos and England though, Hall will be a devastating presence in Rovers' backline.

Korbin Sims (Hull Kingston Rovers)

2016 BEST HITS



#7 – Bang!



Korbin Sims stops Matt White in his tracks in #NRL Round 19. pic.twitter.com/Q5QpCfESEI — NRL (@NRL) November 11, 2016

Signed from: St George-Illawarra Dragons

Position: Prop/second row/loose forward.

Major honours: 9 Fiji caps.

One of the younger brothers of former Warrington Wolves and Toronto Wolfpack forward Ashton Sims, the 28-year-old is comfortable playing in several positions in the pack. He has played for Fiji in two Rugby League World Cups as well, and Smith sees him as bringing a combination of skill and toughness to the Rovers squad.

Brad Takairangi (Hull Kingston Rovers)

0:22 New Hull KR signing Brad Takairangi touches down for Parramatta Eels against Wests Tigers in 2019. New Hull KR signing Brad Takairangi touches down for Parramatta Eels against Wests Tigers in 2019.

Signed from: Parramatta Eels.

Position: Centre/second row.

Major honours: 7 Cook Islands caps, 4 New Zealand caps.

Takairangi brings a huge amount of versatility to the Rovers squad, being comfortable either in the back row or at centre and even being able to deputise at stand-off if needed having begun his career in the No 6 role. That combination of intelligence, skill and physical presence should make him a valuable asset to the side.

Joel Thompson (St Helens)

Joel Thompson with the fend to set up a beauty 💪 #NRLAllStars pic.twitter.com/7EbFve7mnx — NRL (@NRL) February 20, 2020

Signed from: Manly Sea Eagles.

Position: Second row.

A highly regarded back row who has over 230 NRL appearances for Canberra Raiders, St George-Illawarra and Manly under his belt, Thompson fills the role in the Saints pack left by Zeb Taia's departure. Head coach Kristian Woolf is particularly enthused by the skill, speed and physicality the 32-year-old will bring the defending champions.

Agnatius Paasi (St Helens)

The round nine @SKYCITYAkl Player of the Day is Agnatius Paasi with 171m and four offloads. #LetsGoneWarriors pic.twitter.com/18fobyWTRC — Vodafone Warriors (@NZWarriors) May 8, 2018

Signed from: New Zealand Warriors

Position: Prop/second row/loose forward.

Major honours: 1 Tonga cap.

Another forward who is capable of playing at prop or anywhere in the back row, Paasi moves to Super League after a year which saw him restricted by injury to just six appearances for the Warriors. The Tonga international is well-known to his national team head coach Woolf, who is impressed by the 29-year-old's attacking vision, strong offloading game and defensive ability.

Sione Mata'utia (St Helens)

Sione Mata'utia grabs a double and the @NRLKnights hit the front ✌️#NRLKnightsWarriors 20-18 with 9 minutes remaining ⏰#TelstraPremiership pic.twitter.com/sSRfRd1Id6 — NRL (@NRL) July 6, 2019

Signed from: Newcastle Knights

Position: Centre/second row/loose forward.

Major honours: 3 Australia caps, 1 Samoa cap.

Although predominantly a back-row player, Mata'utia - the younger brother of Castleford Tigers back Peter Mata'utia - can play in the centre if required as well. That versatility should come in useful for St Helens, along with the 24-year-old's skill and speed around the ruck area and on the edge, allied with his defensive attributes.

Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity)

Signed from: Newcastle Knights.

Position: Half-back.

Major honours: 3 Samoa caps.

Danny Brough's departure left Trinity with a space in the halves and that has now been filed by the 26-year-old, who can play as either a stand-off or scrum-half. Lino's kicking game will be a huge asset for Chris Chester's side, while he is a player who can probe at defences with his quick feet and guide the team around the park.

Greg Inglis (Warrington Wolves)

BEST TRIES OF THE LAST DECADE - This solo effort from Greg Inglis is something else... pic.twitter.com/ZTA6dnVhbm — NRL (@NRL) January 23, 2020

Signed from: Free agent.

Position: Centre.

Major honours: 3x NRL Grand Final, 10x State of Origin, 1x Rugby League World Cup, 2x World Club Challenge, 1x Golden Boot, 39 Australia caps.

Inglis list of honours underline his status as one of the finest players of his generation and he has on occasions played at full-back and stand-off along with his usual role in the three-quarters. He has been tempted out of retirement to join the Wolves and at the age of 33 should still have plenty to offer the team.

John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)

0:30 See what John Bateman had to say after agreeing to re-join Wigan on a four-year contract See what John Bateman had to say after agreeing to re-join Wigan on a four-year contract

Signed from: Canberra Raiders.

Position: Second row.

Major honours: 2x Super League Grand Final, 1x World Club Challenge, 16 England caps, 3 Great Britain caps.

Another Englishman who is returning to Super League after a spell in Australia, Bateman re-joins the Warriors after winning plenty of acclaim for his performances in the second row for the Raiders over the past two years. At 27, he still has some of his best years ahead of him and will likely be a key player as Wigan aim to wrest the title from St Helens.

Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Signed from: Parramatta Eels

Position: Full-back/half-back.

Described by Warriors director of rugby Kris Radlinski as having similar attributes to Bevan French, the 23-year-old brings more skill and speed to the club's back line. It is likely Field will feature in the halves alongside close friend Jackson Hastings, although he can slot it at full-back if required too.