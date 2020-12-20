Ricky Leutele: Huddersfield Giants sign Samoa international for 2021 Super League season

Ex-Toronto back Ricky Leutele has returned to Super League with Huddersfield

Ian Watson has boosted his options in Huddersfield Giants' back line with the signing of Ricky Leutele from Melbourne Storm.

Centre Leutele previously played in Super League for Toronto Wolfpack, helping them win promotion from the Championship in 2019 and making seven appearances in all competitions for the Canadian club this year, scoring two tries.

The former Cronulla Sharks man returned to Australia following Toronto's withdrawal from Super League, joining eventual NRL champions the Storm until the end of the season, but has now become the latest player to join the Giants since Watson was appointed head coach.

"Ricky is an outstanding signing for us at Giants which me and Richard [Thewlis, chief executive] have been working hard on for a few weeks now," Watson said. "We're delighted and looking forward to welcoming Ricky and his family to the Giants in 2021.

"He comes to us with a reputation of a person with outstanding character and a winner at the highest level, with numerous finals appearances and an NRL Grand Final winner with Cronulla in 2016.

"Ricky showed glimpses of his ability with his performances at Toronto last season and in his move to Melbourne Storm where he looked in phenomenal condition.

"He'll certainly increase the quality and competitive depth in our outstanding back line and will be a player to watch in Super League in 2021."

Hopefully, I can bring my ‘A’ game and just be the best version of me when I’m playing for the Giants. Ricky Leutele

Leutele's final appearance for Toronto came against Huddersfield in March prior to the 2020 season being suspended, where he scored two tries in the 18-0 Challenge Cup win for the Wolfpack at John Smith's Stadium.

The 30-year-old Samoa international is now looking forward to pulling on a Giants shirt as one of their players and his second opportunity to play in Super League.

"I'm very excited to be joining the club and I can't wait to get over," Leutele told Giants TV. "It feels awesome to have signed for the Giants.

"I spoke to Ian the other night about the direction he wants to take the team and the club, what Ian described to me is something I want to be a part of, and I can't wait to rip in with the boys.

"Hopefully, I can bring my 'A' game and just be the best version of me when I'm playing for the Giants."