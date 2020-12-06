Jack Cogger: Huddersfield Giants sign half-back on two-year deal

0:42 Canterbury Bulldogs half-back Jack Cogger sells a dummy to two players before running through to score a try against Gold Coast Titans Canterbury Bulldogs half-back Jack Cogger sells a dummy to two players before running through to score a try against Gold Coast Titans

Huddersfield Giants have signed former Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs half-back Jack Cogger on a two-year deal.

Cogger becomes head coach Ian Watson's first overseas signing since he took charge of the Super League side.

Cogger, 23, has 42 NRL appearances to his name for Newcastle Knights and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, scoring four tries.

He was captain of the 2014 Australian Schoolboys team in their Test series in England that year, and has played for New South Wales U16s and U18s and in 2016, captained New South Wales's U20s team.

"Jack Cogger gives us great competition in the spine of the team," Watson said. "He's a no-nonsense rugby player with a great kicking game and a level of experience at the NRL level with Newcastle and Canterbury and he's played with top quality players, so coming alongside Lee Gaskell and Aidan Sezer, he'll be used to playing with top quality. He adds to the strength in depth and the quality we have here at Huddersfield.

"He gives us competition to compete for the starting spot alongside Gaskell and Sezer, and he'll make those players accountable and force them to play at the right levels. He's played half-back and played nine. He's tough and he doesn't mind getting stuck in, so I think he'll suit the English style.

"Jack is a great addition because of the level of player he is. You don't get to be captain of the Aussie Schoolboys without being a decent player, his ability and professionalism will help push Huddersfield to a different level on and off the field. We want people who are professional and accountable.

Cogger says he is excited to play alongside Aidan Sezer at Huddersfield

Cogger says the opportunity to work with Watson and play alongside Sezer was enough to convince him to sign for the Giants.

Cogger added: "It's a really good opportunity at a time in my career when I need high-level consistent football and I think Huddersfield can offer that. I spoke to Ian Watson and he's filled me with confidence that it was going to be the right place to further my game.

"Also the opportunity to play with Aidan Sezer, an experienced half, was a big one for me and I think the style of play will suit me and what I want to do on the field. The team that's being built here is going in the right direction to be a really good year."