Super League: Transfers ahead of the 2021 season

Niall Evalds is joining Castleford from Salford from 2021

We keep track of who's coming, who's going and which players have moved where ahead of the 2021 Super League season...

Castleford Tigers

In: Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils), Suaia Matagi, Jordan Turner (both Huddersfield Giants, Matagi on loan), Lewis Bienek (Hull FC).

Out: Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Bailey Hodgson (Newcastle Knights), Lewis Carr (Dewsbury Rams), Calum Turner (Newcastle Thunder), Matt Cook (Widnes Vikings), Junior Moors (released).

Catalans Dragons

Remi Casty is leaving Catalans after 14 seasons with the French club

In: Gil Dudson (Salford Red Devils), Mike McMeeken (Castleford Tigers).

Out: Antoni Maria (Lezignan), Lucas Albert (Carcassone), Remi Casty, Sam Moa, Mika Simon, David Mead (all released).

Huddersfield Giants

In: Jack Ashworth (St Helens), Jack Cogger (Canterbury Bulldogs).

Out: Jordan Turner, Suaia Matagi (both Castleford Tigers, Matagi on loan), Reiss Butterworth (Dewsbury Rams), Adam Walne (Barrow Raiders), Akuila Uate (retired).

Jack Ashworth is Ian Watson's first signing as Huddersfield head coach

Hull FC

In: Josh Reynolds (Wests Tigers).

Out: Ratu Naulago (Bristol Bears RU), Lewis Bienek (Castleford Tigers), Liam Harris (Halifax), Ryan Johnson (Sheffield Eagles), Kieran Buchanan (Batley Bulldogs), Gareth Ellis (retired), Albert Kelly, Ryan Johnson, Charlie Patterson, Charlie Graham (all released).

Hull Kingston Rovers

In: Albert Vete (Melbourne Storm), Ryan Hall (Sydney Roosters), Korbin Sims (St George-Illawarra Dragons), Muizz Mustapha (Leeds Rhinos, loan).

Ryan Hall has signed for Hull KR on a two-year contract

Out: Jamie Ellis, Matty Gee, Ryan Brierley, Nathaniel Peteru (all Leigh Centurions), Mitch Garbutt (Toulouse Olympique), Dan Murray (Halifax), Will Oakes (Dewsbury Rams), Elliot Wallis (Bradford Bulls, loan), Harvey Livett (loan from Warrington Wolves finished), Kyle Trout, Weller Hauraki (both released).

Leeds Rhinos

In: None yet confirmed.

Out: Adam Cuthbertson (York City Knights), Rhys Evans (Bradford Bulls), Wellington Albert (Keighley Cougars), Muizz Mustapha (Hull KR, loan).

Leigh Centurions

Ben Flower is one of several high-profile signings Leigh have made for 2021

In: Jamie Ellis, Matty Gee, Ryan Brierley, Nathaniel Peteru (all Hull KR), Adam Sidlow, Joe Mellor, Matty Russell, Blake Wallace (all Toronto Wolfpack), Ben Flower, Craig Mullen (both Wigan Warriors), James Bell (Toulouse Olympique).

Out: Martyn Ridyard, Liam Forsyth, Sam Brooks (all Swinton Lions), Gregg McNally (Whitehaven), Ben Reynolds (Toulouse Olympique), Callum Field (Featherstone Rovers), Ryan Ince (Oldham), Brad Holroyd (Workington Town), Adam Walker (released).

Salford Red Devils

In: Morgan Escare, Joe Burgess (both Wigan Warriors), Harvey Livett (Warrington Wolves), Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts (both Huddersfield Giants, loan), Sam Luckley (free agent).

Sebastine Ikahihifo is re-joining Salford on loan again in 2021

Out: Niall Evalds (Castleford Tigers), Gil Dudson (Catalans Dragons), Kris Welham (Featherstone Rovers), Mark Flanagan (retired).

St Helens

In: Joel Thompson (Manly Sea Eagles), Agnatius Paasi (New Zealand Warriors), Sione Mata'utia (Newcastle Knights), Dan Norman (London Broncos).

Out: Joseph Paulo, Dom Peyroux (both Toulouse Olympique), Jack Ashworth (Huddersfield Giants), Callum Hazzard (North Wales Crusaders), Joe Sharratt (Barrow Raiders), James Graham (retired).

Wakefield Trinity

In: Mason Lino (Newcastle Knights).

Mason Lino is Wakefield's new half-back

Out: Ryan Atkins (York City Knights), Danny Brough (Bradford Bulls), Danny Kirmond, Daniel Barcoe, Harry Dodd (all York City Knights), Craig Kopczak (Featherstone Rovers).

Warrington Wolves

In: Greg Inglis (free agent), Rob Butler (London Broncos).

Out: Ben Murdoch-Masila (New Zealand Warriors), Harvey Livett (Salford Red Devils), Reece Hamlet (Bradford Bulls), Callum Green (Oldham), Anthony Gelling (released).

Wigan Warriors

In: John Bateman (Canberra Raiders), Jai Field (Parramatta Eels).

John Bateman will be back in a Wigan shirt in 2021

Out: Morgan Escare, Joe Burgess (both Salford Red Devils), Harry Rushton (Canberra Raiders), Craig Mullen, Ben Flower (both Leigh Centurions), Nathan Wilde (Newcastle Thunder), Max Roberts, James Barran, Ben Holcroft (all Oldham), Sean O'Loughlin (retired).