Sam Moa to leave Catalans Dragons after four seasons in Perpignan

Catalans Dragons have confirmed prop Sam Moa has not been offered a new deal and will leave the club.

The 34-year-old former New Zealand and Tonga international has spent the last four seasons with the Dragons after joining from NRL side Sydney Roosters in 2017.

"Sam's contribution to the Catalans Dragons over the four seasons he has played has been immense," said head coach Steve McNamara.

"He is the best club man I have had the fortune to work with and he leaves the club in a far healthier position than when he arrived."

Former Hull forward Moa was part of the Dragons' 2018 Challenge Cup winning side and scored eight tries across 90 appearances for the Perpignan-based club.

"My time with the Dragons has come to an end," Moa told the club's website. "I have enjoyed every moment in this jersey and there has been some hard times but also some moments I will cherish forever.

"I hope I have represented my family, the club and it's supporters well. I would like to thank Bernard Guasch, Steve McNamara and my teammates for allowing me the opportunity to be a Dragon and to experience life here in France.

"A part of my career and life I will never forget. I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life. Merci!"

The Dragons enjoyed an impressive season, finishing fourth at the end of the regular season on the wins percentage rule used during the coronavirus pandemic.

They defeated Leeds Rhinos 26-14 in their first post-season match before losing 48-2 to St Helens in their play-off semi-final.