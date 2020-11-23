Super League Dream Team: Seven new players included in 2020 team

Bevan French is selected in the Dream team for the first time

Seven players appear for the first time in the 2020 Betfred Super League Dream Team.

The newcomers include Wigan full-back Bevan French, who has been named the Rugby League Writers' and Broadcasters' Association player of the year and is shortlisted for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

Man of Steel nominees Aidan Sezer and Paul McShane are also in for the first time, as is Wakefield Trinity second row Kelepi Tanginoa.

Joining the are Salford Red Devils winger Krisnan Inu and the Warrington Wolves pair of centre Toby King, who finished the season top of the offloads charts, and prop Mike Cooper, making his first appearance in a stellar 14-year career.

Dream Team 2020

Bevan French - Full Back (Wigan Warriors)

Krisnan Inu - Winger (Salford Red Devils)

Ash Handley - Winger (Leeds Rhinos)

Toby King - Centre (Warrington Wolves)

Konrad Hurrell - Centre (Leeds Rhinos)

Alex Walmsley - Prop (St Helens)

Mike Cooper - Prop (Warrington Wolves)

Aidan Sezer - Half Back (Huddersfield Giants)

Jonny Lomax - Half Back (St Helens)

Paul McShane - Hooker (Castleford Tigers)

Liam Farrell - Second Row (Wigan Warriors)

Kelepi Tanginoa - Second Row (Wakefield Trinity)

Morgan Knowles - Loose Forward (St Helens)