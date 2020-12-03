St Helens: London Broncos prop Dan Norman makes switch to Super League champions

New St Helens signing Dan Norman has previously played in Super League with Widnes

Dan Norman is excited to earn an opportunity at St Helens after joining the Super League champions on a two-year contract.

The prop becomes Saints' fourth signing for 2021 and makes the move from London Broncos, who he joined for 2020 and made five appearances for before the Championship season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to that, the 23-year-old had been at Widnes Vikings and made his Super League debut for them in 2018 along with being part of the side which reached the 2019 final of the 1895 Cup at Wembley, and is eager to make his mark at the highest level.

"I'm delighted to have signed for such a big club like St Helens with so much history," Norman said.

"I've enjoyed my short time at London and I'm thankful for the opportunity, but I'm now really looking forward to the new challenge at St Helens and gaining more Super League experience with the best team in the comp.

"I can't wait to get in and meet all the boys, staff and fans next year."

Norman adds further depth to St Helens' pack for next year along with Joel Thompson and Agnatius Paasi following their signings from NRL sides Manly Sea Eagles and New Zealand Warriors respectively, plus Newcastle Knights' Sione Mata'utia.

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf believes new signing Dan Norman has a lot of potential

Saints head coach Kristian Woolf is excited by the potential he sees in former England youth international Norman as well.

"We see Dan as a player with massive potential," Woolf sad. "He already has some Super League experience and is a young, strong forward.

"He has impressed in the Championship for Widnes and London is a big body with good athleticism and work ethic. We are looking forward to him joining us ahead of the 2021 season."