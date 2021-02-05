Sam Burgess: Former England rugby league captain found guilty of intimidation

Sam Burgess said he will appeal the decision

Former England dual-code international Sam Burgess was convicted on Friday of intimidating his then wife's father in an altercation in October 2019.

A New South Wales state magistrate found the 32-year-old Burgess had yelled a threat in Mitchell Hooke's face at Hooke's property in Sydney.

Magistrate Robert Rabbidge found Hooke was an impressive, believable and consistent witness who gave clear and concise evidence.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs captain was found guilty of intimidation, had a conviction recorded and was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond.

"I'm confused with the decision, I will appeal the decision and I won't say anything further," Burgess said as he left the court.

In December 2015, Burgess married Phoebe Hooke and the couple had two children, a daughter and a son. The couple separated less than a month after their son was born in 2018.

They reconciled in April 2019 but split up for a second time in October 2019 and an apprehended violence order was taken out against Burgess on behalf of Mitchell Hooke.

Burgess retired in 2019 due to a chronic shoulder injury after a 270-game NRL and Super League career. He also had a short stint in rugby union and represented England at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

He quit as a television commentator and South Sydney assistant coach in October.