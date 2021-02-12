Josh Warrington to wear Rob Burrow's name and number on his shorts in ring return against Mauricio Lara

Josh Warrington will be sporting Rob Burrow's name and number on his shorts when the Leeds featherweight returns to the boxing ring on Saturday evening.

Featherweight Warrington, who vacated his IBF world title last month, takes on Mexico's Mauricio Lara at London's SSE Arena live on Sky Sports Arena and will be honouring the Leeds Rhinos great to show support for Burrow in his ongoing campaign to raise awareness for motor neurone disease.

It is not the first time another sporting icon associated with his home city has been honoured by the 30-year-old for one of his fights, with Leeds United stars Pablo Hernandez and Liam Cooper, and former player Lucas Radebe having previously joined him for his ring walk.

There was only ever going to be one man to share the ring walk with me if restrictions would have allowed. I am honoured and extremely privileged to wear the Inspired by 7 logo on my shorts. @Rob7Burrow @leedsrhinos @mndassoc pic.twitter.com/47svlMNrBb — Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) February 12, 2021

Covid-19 restrictions mean Warrington will not be able to have Burrow in attendance for the showdown with Lara, but the 'Leeds Warrior' is still able to show support for the rugby league great in another way.

"Many of you know it has become tradition I share the ring walk with a Leeds Legend," Warrington, whose last fight was a stoppage win over Sofiane Takoucht in October 2019, said.

"There was only ever going to be one man for my next fight if restrictions would have allowed. I am honoured and extremely privileged to wear the 'Inspired by 7' logo on my shorts.

"Rob Burrow MBE, you truly are an inspiration to us all, keep strong and we're all with you in raising awareness for motor neurone disease."