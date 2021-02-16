Jack Hughes: Forward named as Warrington Wolves captain for 2021 Super League season

Jack Hughes will captain Warrington in the 2021 Super League season

Jack Hughes has spoken of his pride after being named Warrington Wolves' captain for the 2021 Super League season.

Hughes was co-captain with Chris Hill last year, but prop Hill has stepped away from that responsibility this season to enable him to concentrate on his own performances.

The 33-year-old will continue to support Hughes though and the second row is delighted to have the opportunity to lead the team this year.

"It's a massive honour and something I'm really proud of," Hughes said. "Obviously, I understand the weight and responsibility that comes with the role and it's something I'll take extremely seriously.

"I'll uphold the highest of standards at all times - any leadership role would require that - but I'm extremely proud."

Hughes, who began his career with Wigan Warriors and later spent a season on loan at Huddersfield Giants, has been a regular in the Warrington team since joining in 2016.

That was the same year Hill took over the captaincy, and during that time the England international skippered the team to the League Leaders' Shield in his first season in the role and Challenge Cup glory in 2019.