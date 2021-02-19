Sosaia Feki: Castleford Tigers winger dealt another injury blow ahead of 2021 Super League season
Winger Feki was injured in training ahead of the 2020 season too and his only appearance last year came in a Challenge Cup tie with Hull FC; The 29-year-old has ruptured his Achilles tendon
Last Updated: 19/02/21 10:53am
Sosaia Feki has suffered a major pre-season injury for the second successive year, Castleford Tigers have confirmed.
The Tongan international joined the Tigers on a three-year contract from Cronulla Sharks ahead of the 2020 season but has yet to make an appearance in Super League.
He limped out of the Tigers' pre-season friendly against Toronto in January 2020 with a torn calf and went on to aggravate the injury in training.
Castleford Tigers regrettably announce that Sosaia Feki has suffered an injury during the 2021 pre-season.#COYF— Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) February 18, 2021
When he eventually made his debut, in a Challenge Cup tie against Hull last September, he went off after 24 minutes with a knee injury and did not play again in 2020.
The 29-year-old Feki, who won the 2016 NRL Grand Final with Cronulla, now faces another lengthy lay-off after rupturing his Achilles tendon in training.
"Castleford Tigers regrettably announce that Sosaia Feki has suffered an injury during the 2021 pre-season," a statement from the club said.
"Feki had been training with the Tigers getting ready for the 2021 Betfred Super League campaign when he ruptured his Achilles tendon.
"We will provide a further update in due course. As a club, we wish Sosaia a speedy recovery."