Sosaia Feki: Castleford Tigers winger dealt another injury blow ahead of 2021 Super League season

Sosaia Feki has ruptured his Achilles tendon in training

Sosaia Feki has suffered a major pre-season injury for the second successive year, Castleford Tigers have confirmed.

The Tongan international joined the Tigers on a three-year contract from Cronulla Sharks ahead of the 2020 season but has yet to make an appearance in Super League.

He limped out of the Tigers' pre-season friendly against Toronto in January 2020 with a torn calf and went on to aggravate the injury in training.

When he eventually made his debut, in a Challenge Cup tie against Hull last September, he went off after 24 minutes with a knee injury and did not play again in 2020.

The 29-year-old Feki, who won the 2016 NRL Grand Final with Cronulla, now faces another lengthy lay-off after rupturing his Achilles tendon in training.

"Castleford Tigers regrettably announce that Sosaia Feki has suffered an injury during the 2021 pre-season," a statement from the club said.

"Feki had been training with the Tigers getting ready for the 2021 Betfred Super League campaign when he ruptured his Achilles tendon.

"We will provide a further update in due course. As a club, we wish Sosaia a speedy recovery."