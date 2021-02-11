Niall Evalds: Salford's record Super League try-scorer on his new challenge at Castleford

Niall Evalds is ready for a new challenge at Castleford in 2021

It was late last August when the news Niall Evalds would be parting ways with Salford Red Devils after over a decade of being involved with the club was confirmed.

Aside from short loan spells with Oldham and Barrow Raiders, the full-back had been with the Red Devils from the age of 15 and departed as their leading try-scorer in Super League.

As well as that statistical feat, Evalds will forever be associated with the teams which reached a maiden Super League Grand Final in 2019 and a first Challenge Cup final for over a half a century last year.

But this coming season, the 27-year-old will be pulling on the colours of Castleford Tigers after agreeing a one-year deal with one of Salford's Super League rivals - even though he admits it proved a wrench to leave familiar surroundings.

"I had a good relationship with the fans, and I think I knew every member of staff at the club and the stadium so well," Evalds told Sky Sports.

"Ultimately, I had to think about what was best for my career and this is a challenge I need at this stage. I'll always be grateful for the people who have helped me along the way there.

"To play in the Grand Final the year before to playing in a Challenge Cup final, I never thought I'd be able to play in two finals at Salford. To do that was an amazing achievement for the players, the club and the fans."

Part of Evalds' desire to join Castleford was motivated by the opportunity to work with Daryl Powell, who has won acclaim during his eight seasons in charge at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for both his coaching ability and the attacking verve his team play with.

Evalds would seem a natural fit for Powell's Tigers and he is in no doubt it will prove beneficial for him too, seeing similarities between the Castleford head coach and his former Salford boss Ian Watson - a man who has also opted to pursue a new challenge for 2021 at Huddersfield Giants.

"I spoke to Daryl and he spoke to me about things he thought he could help improve on my game and I thought it would be a good fit," Evalds said.

"He's proven over the years he's a great coach and he's done an amazing job. I've come from a great coach at Salford in Ian Watson to another one at Castleford in Daryl Powell.

"There are probably a few similarities there in getting players who aren't the biggest names or the superstars and turning them into really good players.

"In the training sessions so far he's testing me and challenging me. I feel like I'm going to grow as a player and person, so it's exciting times."

Evalds has been handed the No 1 shirt for the 2021 Super League campaign at Cas too, yet he acknowledges he will face competition for the full-back role from his former team-mate Gareth O'Brien.

Like the new recruit, O'Brien has a place in Salford history thanks to kicking the golden point drop goal in the 2016 Million Pound Game which kept them in Super League and Evalds is excited to be competing for a starting spot with him.

Gareth O'Brien will provide competition at full-back for Niall Evalds

"Gaz is a quality player in his own right, so to have that quality of player playing alongside you and pushing you every step of the way can only be good for me and the team," Evalds said.

"There are some quality players here at Cas and I think the spine has got a lot of potential.

"It's an exciting team with some great coaching staff. I thought it would be a good fit for me and that's turned out to be true."

Potentially playing down a spine which contains Man of Steel Paul McShane at hooker and the up-and-coming half-back duo of his former England Knights team-mate Danny Richardson and Jake Trueman gives Evalds reason to be confident about Castleford's prospects in 2021.

Niall Evalds and Danny Richardson have represented England Knights together

Indeed, there is a belief they can be competing for honours again this year after an early exit in the Challenge Cup and missing out on the Super League play-offs in the coronavirus-afflicted 2020 season.

"The talk of pre-season has been we don't want to be a mid-table team and we want to be capable of competing for trophies," Evalds said.

"That's what you play rugby for, that's what you dream of when you're young and starting out in your career. That's the ambition of everyone involved in the club and I see no reason we can't do that.

"We've got a talented squad here, we're all buying into the hard work and the values of the team, so I see no reason we shouldn't be competing for trophies."