Shaun Lunt: Former Hull KR captain announces retirement from rugby league

Shaun Lunt has retired from rugby league

Former England hooker Shaun Lunt has announced his retirement after a 16-year playing career in rugby league.

At the height of his career, Lunt helped Leeds to victory over Warrington in the 2012 Grand Final during a loan spell from Huddersfield.

He was also named in the Super League Dream Team in 2013.

The 33-year-old began his career with Castleford in 2005 and spent three years with Workington before moving to Huddersfield, for whom he played in the 2009 Challenge Cup final at Wembley. He won his sole England cap in 2010.

Lunt then went on to spend four seasons with Hull KR, where he was made captain, and had a brief stint with Batley before moving to Barrow for the 2020 season.

However, he never got to play for the Raiders after the League 1 season was curtailed.

Lunt won a Super League title with Leeds Rhinos in 2012

A statement from the Cumbrian club said: "Barrow Raiders are sad to announce that Shaun Lunt has decided to retire from the game.

"The change of shift pattern in his new job meant that he was unable to commit to the training demands of the club. We decided to part company on the best of terms.

"All the best for the future Shaun and congratulations on a fantastic career.

Lunt tweeted: "Well Rugby League it's been emotional…. Our time has came to an end unfortunately.

"I've been very fortunate through hard work and dedication to have a career I could've only of dreams of as a kid."