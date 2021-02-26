Super League: Full regular season fixtures for 2021 revealed; hopes of fans returning in Round 7

Super League have confirmed the full fixtures for the 2021 regular season

Super League has confirmed the full fixture list for the regular season, along with plans for fans to start returning to stadiums from the end of May.

Details for the first two rounds, both of which see all six matches being shown live on Sky Sports, had already been announced, as had the matches for both days of Magic Weekend at Newcastle's St James' Park in September.

A Rivals Round in lieu of the traditional Easter weekend derbies to be held during Round 20 on the weekend of August 19 to 22 was announced on Thursday, with Super League now confirming the full slate of fixtures from Round 3 onwards.

As previously announced, the regular season will feature 25 rounds of matches starting on Friday, March 26 and ending on the weekend of September 16 to 19.

These will be followed by the play-offs, which get underway on September 23 and will again feature the teams which finish in the top six, with the Grand Final at Old Trafford scheduled for Saturday, October 9.

Following the recent update from the government on the roadmap out of Covid-19 restrictions, clubs are planning for the return of fans to stadiums for the first time since March last year in time for the Round 7 fixtures on the weekend of May 20 to 23.

"The first round is just a month away now and it promises to be a fantastic season with some great fixtures in store, and most of all we look forward to welcoming fans back into stadiums," Super League's chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones said.

"Our clubs have been busy recruiting in the off-season and I am sure I'm not alone in saying that I can't wait to see our amazing athletes back in action alongside these fantastic new signings, including Greg Inglis, Josh Reynolds, Korbin Sims and of course, the return of John Bateman to Wigan Warriors.

"I would like to thank the clubs, the RFL and Sky Sports for their input, understanding and patience, enabling us to produce a compelling fixture list."

Kick-off times and Sky Sports picks for live broadcast from Round 3 onwards will be announced in due course.

Full Super League 2021 regular season fixtures

Round 1 (all at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)

Friday, March 26: 6pm - St Helens vs Salford Red Devils; 8.15pm - Leigh Centurions vs Wigan Warriors (both Sky Sports Arena and Main Event).

Saturday, March 27: 3pm - Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos; 5.15pm - Catalans Dragons vs Hull Kingston Rovers (both Sky Sports Arena and Main Event).

Sunday, March 28: 12.30pm - Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants; 2.45pm - Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves (both Sky Sports Arena and Mix).

Round 2 (all at Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens)

Thursday, April 1: 6pm - Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity; 8.15pm - Hull Kingston Rovers vs St Helens.

Friday, April 2: 12.45pm - Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Centurions; 3pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers.

Saturday, April 3: 12.45pm - Salford Red Devils vs Hull FC; 3pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Catalans Dragons.

Round 3 (April 15-18): Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers vs Leigh Centurions, St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity.

Round 4 (April 22-25): Salford Red Devils vs Leigh Centurions, Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens, Hull FC vs Wakefield Trinity, Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves.

Round 5 (April 29-May 2): Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors vs Hull FC, Warrington Wolves vs Hull Kingston Rovers, Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Centurions vs St Helens, Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons.

Round 6 (May 13-15): Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC vs Catalans Dragons, Leigh Centurions vs Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers vs Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens vs Salford Red Devils.

Round 7 (May 20-23): Salford Red Devils vs Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC, Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers, Leigh Centurions vs Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity vs Hull Kingston Rovers, Catalans Dragons vs St Helens.

Round 8 (May 27-30): Salford Red Devils vs Warrington Wolves, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Leigh Centurions, Wakefield Trinity vs Huddersfield Giants, Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos, St Helens vs Hull FC.

Round 9 (June 10-13): Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens, Warrington Wolves vs Wakefield Trinity, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Salford Red Devils, Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors, Leigh Centurions vs Catalans Dragons, Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC.

Round 10 (June 17-20): Wigan Warriors vs Hull Kingston Rovers, Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils, Leigh Centurions vs Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity vs Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos, St Helens vs Warrington Wolves.

Round 11 (June 24-25): Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves v Leigh Centurions, Hull Kingston Rovers vs St Helens, Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons.

Round 12 (July 1-2): Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity, Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos vs Leigh Centurions, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants vs Catalans Dragons, Castleford Tigers vs St Helens.

Round 13 (July 4-5): Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers, Hull FC vs Salford Red Devils, Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Centurions, Catalans Dragons vs Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens vs Wigan Warriors.

Round 14 (July 9-11): Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Warrington Wolves, Hull FC vs Leigh Centurions, Wakefield Trinity vs St Helens, Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils.

Round 15 (July 22-25): Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils, Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC, Leigh Centurions vs Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers, St Helens vs Hull Kingston Rovers.

St Helens are the reigning Super League champions

Round 16 (July 29-30): Salford Red Devils vs Hull Kingston Rovers, Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors, Hull FC vs Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Centurions vs Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons vs Wakefield Trinity, St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants.

Round 17 (August 1-2): Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Centurions, Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Catalans Dragons, Hull FC vs St Helens, Wakefield Trinity vs Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants.

Round 18 (August 6-8): Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils, Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants vs Wakefield Trinity, Leigh Centurions vs Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens vs Catalans Dragons.

Round 19 (August 12-15): Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wigan Warriors, Leigh Centurions vs Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity vs Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC, St Helens vs Castleford Tigers.

Round 20 (Rivals Round, August 19-22): Wigan Warriors vs St Helens, Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons, Hull FC vs Hull Kingston Rovers, Leigh Centurions vs Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity.

Round 21 (August 26-27): Salford Red Devils vs Catalans Dragons, Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves, Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers, St Helens vs Leigh Centurions.

Round 22 (August 30): Salford Red Devils vs Hull FC, Warrington Wolves vs St Helens, Huddersfield Giants vs Hull Kingston Rovers, Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos, Catalans Dragons vs Leigh Centurions, Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors.

Round 23 (Dacia Magic Weekend)

Saturday, September 4: Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils, St Helens vs Catalans Dragons, Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC.

Sunday, September 5: Huddersfield Giants vs Wakefield Trinity, Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves, Leigh Centurions vs Hull Kingston Rovers.

Round 24 (September 9-12): Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils, Hull Kingston Rovers vs Castleford Tigers, Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors, Leigh Centurions vs Wakefield Trinity, Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants, St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos.

Round 25 (September 16-19): Salford Red Devils vs St Helens, Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons, Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers, Huddersfield Giants vs Leigh Centurions, Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC, Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves.

Play-offs Eliminator 1 (Thursday, September 23): Third vs sixth.

Play-offs Eliminator 2 (Friday, September 24): Fourth vs fifth.

Semi-final 1 (Thursday, September 30): First vs lowest-ranked eliminator winner.

Semi-final 2 (Friday, October 1): Second vs highest-ranked eliminator winner.

Grand Final (Saturday, October 9): Winners of semi-finals.