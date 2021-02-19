Super League's Round 2 fixtures revealed as sport shows support for former player Mose Masoe

Super League's Round 2 Easter Weekend schedule has been revealed, with Mose Masoe set to benefit as he continues his rehabilitation from a life-changing injury.

Super League have said the full details of how fans can support Masoe, who suffered a spinal injury following a seemingly innocuous tackle in a pre-season encounter last year, will be announced ahead of the start of the season.

The six games, all live on Sky Sports and set to be played behind closed doors, will see two of Masoe's former clubs meet, with Hull KR playing St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday April 1.

The fixture featuring the league's defending champions follows the game between last year's losing finalists Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity.

There are two games on Good Friday, with Warrington Wolves taking on Leigh Centurions before Leeds Rhinos play Castleford Tigers.

The round concludes on Easter Saturday as Salford Red Devils face Hull FC ahead of the clash between Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons.

Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone said: "Mose Masoe's remarkable spirit and determination provides inspiration for all us.

"As he moves into the next phase of his life and continues his rehabilitation, it is fitting that Super League clubs, players and fans thank Mose for everything he has given to the game, and help support him and his family in the future."

This year's Super League season will kick off on March 26, with all six matches across the first round also shown live on Sky Sports.

In total, the revised season will comprise 25 regular-season rounds followed by the play-offs and concluding with the Grand Final on Saturday, October 9, while Magic Weekend has been moved to the first weekend in September.

Round 2 fixtures

Thursday April 1

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity (6pm)

Hull KR v St Helens (8.15pm)

Friday April 2

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Centurions (12.45pm)

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (3pm)

Saturday April 3

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC (12.45pm)

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (3pm)