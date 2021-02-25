Super League announces Rivals Round for the coming season live on Sky Sports

Wigan Warriors will host St Helens in Super League's Rival Round in 2021

Round 20 (August 19-22) of the new Betfred Super League season, live on Sky Sports, will see Rugby League's biggest rivals go head-to-head in Rivals Round.

Among the six fixtures, the round will see Wigan Warriors host St Helens, Castleford Tigers host Wakefield Trinity and the Hull Derby.

In a change to the norm, due to current Covid restrictions, the "traditional" Easter fixtures have been moved back in the season in the hope that bumper crowds of fans will be able to cheer on their team from the stands.

These games have provided some of the most enduring moments in Super League over the years and with no doubt all to play for just five rounds from the end of the regular season, these games will again create some memorable moments.

Rivals Round fixtures in full:

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity (Mend-a-Hose Jungle)

Hull FC v Hull KR (KCOM Stadium)

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants (Emerald Headingley Stadium)

Leigh Centurions v Salford Red Devils (Leigh Sports Village)

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (Halliwell Jones Stadium)

Wigan Warriors v St Helens (DW Stadium)