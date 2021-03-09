Super League: Shaun Kenny-Dowall named new Hull KR captain

Shaun Kenny-Dowall will lead Hull KR against Castleford on Sunday

Hull KR have appointed former New Zealand international Shaun Kenny-Dowall as their new captain for 2021.

The 33-year-old centre, who was Rovers' only ever-present in his first season in Super League in 2020, takes over from Weller Hauraki, who was co-captain but went on to perform the role on his own last year after Mose Masoe was struck down by injury.

Hauraki was released at the end of 2020 and has since announced his retirement.

Former Leeds and Bradford loose forward Elliot Minchella, 24, who is also preparing for his second season with the club, is the new vice-captain.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith said: "We have asked Shaun to be our club captain this year.

"It's a pretty obvious choice within the way he leads us and the respect he earned from all of us throughout the whole club.

"That's not just about what he's done prior in his career and even last year, it's just the manner in which he conducts and applies himself, along with the amount of effort that he puts in."

Kenny-Dowall, who deputised for Hauraki at times in 2020, is set to lead the side against Castleford at Hull College Craven Park on Sunday in a testimonial match for Tigers forward Adam Milner.

