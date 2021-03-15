Joseph Suaalii: Sydney Roosters talent gets green light to play in NRL before 18th birthday

Joseph Suaalii will be available for selection against Wests Tigers this weekend

Sydney Roosters talent Joseph Suaalii has been granted an exemption to play in Australia's National Rugby League before his 18th birthday, the league said.

Suaalii, who turns 18 in August and was the centre of a tug-of-war between the NRL and Australian rugby union last year, will be available for selection for the Roosters' second-round clash against Wests Tigers this weekend.

The Australian Rugby League commission, the sport's national governing body, approved Suaalii's exemption on Monday, the NRL's website said.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said the league had considered the Roosters' "welfare and education management plan", as well as independent expert advice.

"Given Joseph turns 18 in just four months time, the conservative approach the Roosters are taking in managing Joseph's career, and the comprehensive education and wellbeing plans that are being implemented, the Commission decided to grant the club permission for Joseph's contract to be registered prior to him turning 18," Abdo said in a statement.

Jason Taumalolo was the last 17-year-old to play in the NRL, when he debuted for the North Queensland Cowboys in 2010.

The NRL later banned players under 18 from the top flight but league boss Peter V'landys said last year he would assess players on a case-by-case basis.

Former Australia rugby league captain Cameron Smith, one of the greatest players to have graced the game, announced his retirement on the eve of the new NRL season on Wednesday, putting an end to months of speculation over his future.

The 37-year-old hooker won two World Cups with the Kangaroos, was instrumental in Queensland's decade-long dominance of State of Origin, and played a record 430 National Rugby League games for the Melbourne Storm.

Smith finished his 19th season at the club with a fifth victory in the NRL's championship final last year, although two of those titles were subsequently stripped because of salary cap breaches at the Storm.

Smith said he had spent months agonising over his decision while in his home state Queensland with family.

"It felt like the right time to finish off the back of what was a very successful season last year," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"I couldn't ask for more than finishing with a premiership with a club I've played my whole career with.

"It's a chance to enjoy the next phase in my life and hopefully it's still in rugby league in some capacity."

Cameron Smith and Billy Slater with their statues outside AAMI Park

Smith announced his retirement through the club after unveiling statues of himself and fellow great Billy Slater outside the Storm's home stadium.

A deadly goalkicker and peerless game manager, Smith was at the heart of dominant Australia, Queensland and Storm sides along with 'Big Three' team-mates Slater and Cooper Cronk.

Storm's long-time coach Craig Bellamy said he was the "greatest" player he had ever seen and hoped to keep him involved at the club.

"And with the success he's had as a captain as well, it's quite remarkable," Bellamy told reporters alongside Smith.

Cameron Smith won the 2017 World Cup with Australia, beating England in the final

"It is hard to describe his effect on the club and his effect on the game but probably the biggest thing for me is how long he's done it for.

"We've had other great players who have contributed heavily to the quality of our game but to do it for near-on 20 years - that's unparalleled."

Smith bows out with a host of records, including most State of Origin appearances (42) and Tests for Australia (56).

Retired full-back Slater said Smith was the game's most influential player.

"I think it's a celebration now," he told reporters. "I still remember when we were 18 and Cameron got the call to come to Melbourne and debut.

"I feel privileged he's standing next to me announcing it."