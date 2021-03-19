Sam Burgess: Former England rugby league captain has intimidation conviction quashed by Australian court
Former England Rugby League captain Sam Burgess has conviction for intimidating his then wife's father, Mitchell Hooke quashed by a district court on Friday on the grounds that there was reasonable doubt the incident had happened
By Reuters
Last Updated: 19/03/21 8:15am
Retired England rugby international Sam Burgess had his conviction for intimidating his former wife's father overturned on appeal on Friday, local media reported.
Burgess, who represented England in both rugby league and union and enjoyed a high-profile career in Australia's National Rugby League, was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond by a New South Wales magistrates' court in February.
The 32-year-old's sentence was quashed by a district court on Friday on the grounds that there was reasonable doubt the incident, which was alleged to have occurred after Burgess visited his children, had happened.
Goulburn District Court Judge Mark Williams said the case came down to the word of the two men and that Burgess's version of events was "at least, reasonably possible", the Australian Associated Press reported.