Super League: Daryl Powell to leave Castleford Tigers at end of 2021 season

Daryl Powell will leave Castleford at the end of the 2021 season

Daryl Powell will leave his role as Castleford boss at the end of the 2021 Super League season, the club have confirmed.

The 55-year-old has been in charge of the Tigers since 2013, leading them to a Challenge Cup final appearance the following year, and a maiden Grand Final appearance and League Leaders' Shield success in 2017.

However, Powell and the club have decided the upcoming Super League campaign will be his last in charge of the team he supported in his youth, and he believes it is the right time to move on.

"This is my eighth full season in charge which for a coach is a long time and towards the end of last season, I sat down with Ian Fulton and explained what I wanted to do," Powell said.

"For both me and the club, it is the right time. I want to finish what has been an unbelievably great time for me at Castleford personally in a positive way this year.

"It gives the club time to plan for the future, I thought the timing was right and I wanted to make a proactive decision, for both parties it gives us that time.

"I am massively motivated this year, I have loved being a part of the club's history and helping players to grow and develop, and I would really love to finish off in a positive way with a Grand Final win and close a chapter that has been such a special time in my life."

The announcement of Powell's decision to step down at the end of the year comes just nine days before the Tigers get the new season underway against Warrington Wolves - another team who are looking for a head coach for 2022 onwards after Steve Price announced he will return to Australia at the end of the season.

Castleford chairman Ian Fulton was quick to praise Powell for the work he has done at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle and hopes the Tigers will be able to send the former Great Britain international out with a trophy, having missed out on the play-offs in 2020.

"After some lengthy conversations that started at the end of 2020, both Daryl and the club felt that with a number of coaches and players out of contract at the end of the year, 2022 would be the right time for a new face to come in and take charge, and the process of appointing that person will be incredibly thorough and has already begun internally," Fulton said.

"I personally, and on behalf of all Tigers' fans, would like to thank Daryl for all his hard work over the years. He has been an integral part of this team and indeed the local community in the time he has spent here.

"I know his achievements here will have given him and his family memories to last a lifetime and he is committed to making even more in 2021, and we would love to see him end his time at Castleford with silverware."