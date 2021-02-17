Steve Price: Warrington Wolves head coach to leave at end of 2021 season

Steve Price is returning to Australia at the end of the new season

Warrington Wolves have confirmed that head coach Steve Price will leave the club at the end of the 2021 Super League campaign.

Price joined Warrington ahead of the 2018 campaign and reached both domestic finals in his first season.

The Australian was then handed a new deal until the end of the 2021 season and he led the side to Challenge Cup success against St Helens at Wembley in 2019.

Price will remain in charge of the team for the duration of the coming season and will return home to Australia with his family once his contract expires.

"Warrington Wolves is a wonderful Club and one that I am hugely proud to be able to represent. I cannot thank everyone enough for the opportunity given to me," said Price.

"It has been a huge decision but after speaking at length with my wife and daughters, we all feel that it will be the right time to return home once my current contract expires at the end of the forthcoming season.

"In the meantime, I remain wholly committed to the club and getting the absolute best out of our playing group throughout 2021 to leave Warrington Wolves in a powerful position both on and off the field.

"After speaking with the Board, my coaching staff and the players, we felt that it was best to be honest and open with this news before the season commences, leaving us free to focus on the task in hand.

"I would love nothing more than to go out on a high and give this club and its supporters what they truly deserve."

Warrington Wolves' Chairman, Stuart Middleton added: "We would like to thank Steve for all the hard work and effort that he has put into the club since joining in 2018.

"He and his family have really engaged with and embraced the Warrington community and they will move on at the end of the year with our best wishes.