Bradford Bulls appoint former Rugby Football League chief executive Nigel Wood as chairman

Former Rugby Football League chief executive Nigel Wood has been appointed chairman of Championship club Bradford.

Wood, who recently stepped down as chief executive of International Rugby League, and his family have a majority shareholding at the Bulls and his appointment will enable acting chief executive Mark Sawyer to focus fully on his role as chairman of Dewsbury.

Bradford are currently ground-sharing with Dewsbury but Wood says his priority is to bring the Bulls back to Odsal, where the club played for 85 years until 2019.

Wood said: "Our first objective is to get the Bulls back to Bradford in a sustainable way and we are making solid progress.

"We hope the past months have begun to demonstrate that the Bulls are in safe hands.

Bradford Bulls fans on the pitch at Osdal after the final game at the stadium in 2019

"Bulls supporters deserve their team to be playing in the city and frankly the city needs the Bulls to be playing here. We will leave no stone unturned to try to make that a reality."

Wood will be joined at the club by former St Helens and Halifax forward Adam Fogerty, a shareholder who will concentrate on commercial and stadium issues.