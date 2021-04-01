Super League: New monthly awards to honour players, coaches and fans

Super League will be honouring players, coaches and fans with their new monthly awards

Super League has announced a new series of monthly awards will honour the efforts of players, coaches and fans throughout the season.

The awards will be split into four categories of Player of the Month, Betfred Coach of the Month, Northern Try of the Month and Dacia Community Hero of the Month, with fans being offered the opportunity to vote or nominate in each category.

The voting periods of awards will be split evenly across the regular season, coming after four matches of each month, with the exception of August when they will be awarded after five.

New season, new awards 🏉



🏅 @Betfred Coach of the Month

🏅 Player of the Month

🏅 @northernassist Try of the Month

🏅 @daciauk Community Hero of the Month#SuperLeague — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) April 1, 2021

Player of the month will see a four-person panel comprised of media representatives - including Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks - former Super League winner Leon Pryce and Women's Super League star Jodie Cunningham vote on a shortlist of eight.

Fans will be able to vote on the same shortlist too, with the nominee who finishes top of that poll being added to the votes of the panel to determine the overall winner.

A nine-person panel of media representatives will vote on their choice for Coach of the Month, with a fans' vote feeding into that accolade as well.

Try of the Month will be decided entirely by a fans' vote from a shortlist of eight via Super League's digital channels.

Meanwhile, the Community Hero award will see Super League and Rugby League Cares come together to honour those fans who have gone the extra mile in their communities.

Nominations will be able to be made via Super League's social media accounts using the #SLHero hashtag along with a description of what they have done, with RLC's head of welfare Steve McCormack picking the winner.

The winners of the April awards will be vote on and announced following Round 4 of the season.

Player of the Month voting panel: Jenna Brooks (Sky Sports), Dave Woods (BBC), Leon Pryce, Jodie Cunningham.

Coach of the Month voting panel: Mark Wilson (TalkSport), Gareth Walker (The Mirror), Julie Stott (Daily Star), Aaron Bower (The Guardian), Gary Carter (The Sun), Ian Laybourn (Press Association), Matt Shaw (Rugby League Live), Marc Bazeley (Sky Sports), Matt Newsum (BBC).